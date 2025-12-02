Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionGaurav Khanna Breaks Down After Personal Question On Wife During Bigg Boss 19 Media Round

Gaurav Khanna Breaks Down After Personal Question On Wife During Bigg Boss 19 Media Round

Gaurav Khanna grew emotional during the Bigg Boss 19 media round after a journalist accused him of using his wife’s choice to not have children as a sympathy ploy, prompting Amaal Mallik to step in.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

What began as a predictable round of tough questioning for the Bigg Boss 19 housemates quickly took a sharp emotional turn when Gaurav Khanna was confronted with an invasive, deeply personal query.

Gaurav, who walked into the media interaction ready for the usual grilling about strategies and shifting loyalties, found himself blindsided when a journalist asked whether he was using his wife’s decision to not have children as a “sympathy card.” The actor momentarily paused, visibly shaken, before responding.

The promo of the media round, shared by the channel on Instagram, came with the caption: “Media round shuru! Sawal teekhe, jawaab mushkil, kaise karenge gharwaale is the situation to handle?”

Sharp exchanges begin with Farhana Bhatt

The session kicked off with questions for Farhana Bhatt, who was asked to reflect on her own headline-making remark, “do-paise ki aurat.” When quizzed about what it took to be on “her level,” she calmly replied, “If someone tries to mess with me, I’ll go to their level.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Malti Chahar was next in line, facing questions about her fixation with Farhana. Malti quickly dismissed the notion, saying, “Farhana follows me around, I don't.”

Pranit More was then reminded of his earlier declaration that Abhishek Bajaj was his priority inside the house. He brushed it off with, “Priorities keep changing here,” subtly hinting at the ever-shifting dynamics of the game.

Gaurav gets emotional over personal question

However, tensions peaked when the spotlight shifted to Gaurav, and a journalist accused him of exploiting his wife’s personal choice as a narrative advantage in the show.

With his voice unsteady, Gaurav responded, “This is very touchy… I love my wife. I’ll do whatever my wife says.”

Amaal Mallik, unable to stay silent, stepped in to defend him, stating, “Not a nice question, honestly.”

The issue traces back to Family Week, when Gaurav’s wife, Akanksha Chamoli, had addressed her stance on motherhood. At the time, she had said she did not feel the need to have a child and that it came with responsibilities she wasn’t ready to take on. Akanksha had also explained that she had “several reasons” for her decision.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Gaurav Khanna Bigg Boss 19
