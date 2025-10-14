Gauahar Khan Calls Out Amaal Mallik’s Behaviour On Bigg Boss 19: ‘How Dare Someone Touch...'

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 brought the drama quotient to new heights as a heated confrontation erupted between singer-composer Amaal Mallik and actor Abhishek Bajaj during the nomination task. The intense face-off not only left contestants and viewers stunned but also drew strong reactions from former Bigg Boss winners and celebrities.

Gauahar Khan Slams Amaal Mallik’s Behaviour

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her outrage over Amaal’s conduct, calling it a clear act of physical provocation.

She wrote,“How dare someone touch another person’s face???? Almost squeezing lips??? What is going on? Provocation through touch is physicality. Isn’t that clear???? Call Amaal out or let everyone act like animals and hit each other."

Her tweet quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions online. Many viewers echoed her sentiment, agreeing that touching another contestant’s face was unacceptable inside the house.

In a follow-up post, Gauahar further added,“Kahaan likha hai ke kisi ke body ko allowed hai touch karna in any form. Ab kaun charge kiya forehead touch karne???? Ab bhi provocative nahi tha???"

How dare someone touch another persons face ???? Almost squeezing lips ??? What the hell is this . Provocation in touch is physicality . Isn’t that simple ???? Pull amaal up or let everyone loose like animals to hit each other . If this is allowed , where would u draw the line ??… — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 13, 2025

Kamya Punjabi Backs Gauahar

Adding weight to Gauahar’s criticism, actor Kamya Punjabi also voiced her disapproval of Amaal’s actions. Taking to social media, she wrote, “What Amaal did was completely inappropriate. It was unnecessary and uncalled for… And so was Baseer."

Kamya’s statement intensified the ongoing debate, with fans and former contestants questioning the boundaries of acceptable behaviour in the Bigg Boss house.

What Happened During the Task

The altercation occurred during the nomination task, when Amaal Mallik aggressively offered a pani puri to Abhishek Bajaj while taunting him,“Ghar ka saara gand khaata hai, yeh bhi khaale.”(He consumes all the mess in the house; he might as well eat this too.)

An enraged Abhishek shot back, “Mooh pe haath kyun lagaya?”(Why did you touch my face?)

Unable to contain his anger, Abhishek pushed Amaal in frustration, leading to a tense standoff. Baseer Ali then intervened, yelling, “Dhakka kya maar raha hai usko? Jaakar udhar baith, bewakoof.”(Why are you pushing him? Go sit there, idiot.)

Fans Divided Over the Incident

The explosive exchange has divided Bigg Boss 19 viewers. While some blame Amaal Mallik for instigating the situation with unnecessary physical contact, others argue that Abhishek Bajaj’s reaction was excessive.

With social media buzzing and former contestants weighing in, this confrontation has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments of the season.