Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Spotted Homeless In California, Co-Stars React

A former child actor from Nickelodeon has resurfaced in troubling circumstances, with recent visuals showing him living on the streets of California. Tylor Chase, 36, best known for playing Martin Qwerly on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide between 2004 and 2007, was spotted in Riverside, Los Angeles, sparking concern among fans and former colleagues.

A video that began circulating online in September shows Chase wearing a faded Los Angeles Raiders polo shirt and struggling to hold up his jeans while speaking to the person recording him. The clip quickly drew attention after viewers recognised the former actor.

In the video, the person filming asks Chase if he once appeared on Nickelodeon. “Yeah, on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide,” Chase replied. When she realised who he was, she responded, “Oh yeah, you're that kid on it.”

GoFundMe set up, later taken down by Chase’s mother

Following the spread of the video, a GoFundMe campaign was created in Chase’s name and raised over $1,200. However, the fundraiser was soon taken down by his mother, who stressed that financial help was not what her son needed. “Tylor needs medical attention not money. But he refuses it.”

She further explained the challenges he faces, adding, “I appreciate your effort, but money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can't manage money for his meds by himself,” as reported by The US Sun.

Former co-stars address Chase’s situation publicly

Chase’s condition was later discussed by his former Ned’s Declassified co-stars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee on an episode of their Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide.

According to Hello Magazine, Daniel Curtis Lee shared his emotional reaction after seeing the footage. “There was some bad news that I received earlier this week about our dear friend Tylor Chase. It was a lot to process for me. When I first saw, I was angry, because I was like, why put a camera on someone's face in hard times?”

He also reflected on feeling helpless. “But then I was upset with myself because I feel powerless because there's not much that I felt I could do.”

‘I miss Tylor’: Lindsey Shaw and Devon Werkheiser react

Lindsey Shaw expressed her wish to personally reach out to Chase. “You can't do much, but I would love to go speak with him and just love on him and look him in the eye. I miss Tylor, I love Tylor so, so much,” she said.

Devon Werkheiser described the footage as deeply upsetting. “It is painful and shocking to see where he is currently at. It's hard to see someone you know and love from a really special time, and a really sweet person, that this is where life has currently ended up, is hard, man.”

Echoing the shared hope among the cast, Daniel Curtis Lee added, “We're all hoping we can get Tylor on a better path, we'll see what we can do here,” reported Hello Magazine.