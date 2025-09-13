Farah Khan Roasts Kunickaa & Baseer In Explosive Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar

With Salman Khan away on a shoot in Ladakh, this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss see Farah Khan stepping in as host—and she’s not holding back. The choreographer-filmmaker brought her signature blunt style to the stage, calling out contestants for their conduct in the house.

In the newly dropped promos, Farah dishes out sharp criticism to Kunickaa Sadanand and Baseer Ali, addressing their controversial actions and remarks from the past week.

“Control Freak!” – Farah Calls Out Kunickaa Sadanand

Farah didn’t mince words as she addressed Kunickaa Sadanand's behavior around the dining table. The incident in question involved Kunickaa asking Zeeshan Quadri to remove puris from his plate, which many viewers felt was over-controlling.

In the promo, Farah not only criticized Kunickaa’s policing over food consumption but also questioned her tone and attitude. She went on to call Kunickaa a “control freak”, leading to visible tension among the housemates.

The clip also features Farah referencing Tanya Mittal’s comment on 'sanskaar', which left Tanya emotional and in tears. Farah’s direct approach stunned many in the room.

The promo was shared with the caption: “Weekend ke Vaar par Farah ne di teekhi advice, kya Kunickaa le paayenge isse seekh?”

Farah Slams Baseer Ali for “Not My Level” Remark

In a separate promo, Farah turned her attention to Baseer Ali, who earlier expressed disappointment in the current lineup of contestants, saying they were “not at his level.” His remark didn’t go down well with the audience—and certainly not with Farah.

She reprimanded him for showing a “superiority complex”, pointing out that every contestant had earned their spot in the house. Farah firmly stated that such comparisons and judgments were unfair, encouraging Baseer to check his attitude going forward.

Four Contestants Nominated, Double Eviction Ahead?

This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar may come with a major twist, as double eviction is on the cards. The four nominated contestants are:

Natalia Janoszek – failed the time challenge

Mridul Tiwari – also failed the time challenge

Awez Darbar – disqualified after Abhishek Bajaj shut the activity room

Nagma Mirajkar – disqualified alongside Awez

Among the nominees, Natalia appears most vulnerable, with early voting trends suggesting she could be heading out.

As always, drama and surprises await viewers as tensions rise in the house.