Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionFarah Khan Roasts Kunickaa & Baseer In Explosive Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar

Farah Khan Roasts Kunickaa & Baseer In Explosive Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar

Farah Khan hosts Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar in Salman Khan's absence, reprimands Kunickaa Sadanand and Baseer Ali for their behavior. Double eviction likely this week.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With Salman Khan away on a shoot in Ladakh, this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss see Farah Khan stepping in as host—and she’s not holding back. The choreographer-filmmaker brought her signature blunt style to the stage, calling out contestants for their conduct in the house.

In the newly dropped promos, Farah dishes out sharp criticism to Kunickaa Sadanand and Baseer Ali, addressing their controversial actions and remarks from the past week.

“Control Freak!” – Farah Calls Out Kunickaa Sadanand

Farah didn’t mince words as she addressed Kunickaa Sadanand's behavior around the dining table. The incident in question involved Kunickaa asking Zeeshan Quadri to remove puris from his plate, which many viewers felt was over-controlling.

In the promo, Farah not only criticized Kunickaa’s policing over food consumption but also questioned her tone and attitude. She went on to call Kunickaa a “control freak”, leading to visible tension among the housemates.

The clip also features Farah referencing Tanya Mittal’s comment on 'sanskaar', which left Tanya emotional and in tears. Farah’s direct approach stunned many in the room.

The promo was shared with the caption: “Weekend ke Vaar par Farah ne di teekhi advice, kya Kunickaa le paayenge isse seekh?”

Farah Slams Baseer Ali for “Not My Level” Remark

In a separate promo, Farah turned her attention to Baseer Ali, who earlier expressed disappointment in the current lineup of contestants, saying they were “not at his level.” His remark didn’t go down well with the audience—and certainly not with Farah.

She reprimanded him for showing a “superiority complex”, pointing out that every contestant had earned their spot in the house. Farah firmly stated that such comparisons and judgments were unfair, encouraging Baseer to check his attitude going forward.

Four Contestants Nominated, Double Eviction Ahead?

This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar may come with a major twist, as double eviction is on the cards. The four nominated contestants are:

Natalia Janoszek – failed the time challenge

Mridul Tiwari – also failed the time challenge

Awez Darbar – disqualified after Abhishek Bajaj shut the activity room

Nagma Mirajkar – disqualified alongside Awez

Among the nominees, Natalia appears most vulnerable, with early voting trends suggesting she could be heading out.

As always, drama and surprises await viewers as tensions rise in the house.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss Nominations Weekend Ka Vaar Farah Khan Bigg Boss Kunickaa Sadanand Puri Incident Natalia Janoszek Eviction Salman Khan Ladakh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Progress': PM Modi Congratulates Interim PM Sushila Karki
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace': PM Modi Welcomes Interim PM Sushila Karki
India
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
World
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
World
Massive 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka
Massive 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget