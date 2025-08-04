Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevision'Ego Destroys Relationships': Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal On Navigating Love In A Tough Industry

'Ego Destroys Relationships': Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal On Navigating Love In A Tough Industry

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal emphasise that love and understanding outweigh ego in a relationship, contrasting with recent celebrity separations.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 03:21 PM (IST)

In a time when many celebrity relationships are falling apart, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have opened up about how they’ve learned to manage ego in their relationship.

In an interview with IANS, the two spoke about navigating ego in a relationship and shared insights into what keeps their bond strong. Rocky shared, “Ego destroys relationships.” Hina added, “Absolutely. In the beginning, small ego clashes can happen, but as you grow together, you realize that love and understanding are more important than self-importance.”

The popular television actress also shared how the two handle fights and disagreements. When asked about handling disagreements with her partner, Hina explained that maintaining composure and having honest conversations allows them to work through issues with ease. “Honestly, we hardly fight. Maybe once a year. (laughs) When it does happen, I give him the silent treatment.”

Rocky added, “And I prefer to talk and sort things quickly.”

Recently, television actors Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth, best known for their roles in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” have confirmed their separation after 16 years of marriage. Sharing the news via her Instagram stories, Lataa requested everyone to respect their privacy. She wrote, “After a prolonged silence... I declare that I (Lataa Saberwal) have been separated from my husband (Mr Sanjeev Seth). I give gratitude to him for giving me a lovely son. I wish him all the best for his future life. I request everyone to please respect my and my family's peace and not to ask any questions or call regarding this. Gratitude.”

Lataa had played the role of Hina Khan’s on-screen mother in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”

TV actors Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht parted ways in 2022 after 14 years of marriage. Recently, Bisht accused her ex-husband of cheating and moving out of the marriage on his own.

Most recently, speculation around actress Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s marriage has been making the rounds online. A few weeks ago, reports began suggesting that the couple might be facing issues, with claims hinting at a possible separation.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rocky Jaiswal Hina Khan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark; Rijiju Slams
SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark; Rijiju Slams "Irresponsible Claim"
Cities
Flood Threat Still Looms Large Over Bihar, Ganga Flows Over Danger Mark | VIDEO
Flood Threat Still Looms Large Over Bihar, Ganga Flows Over Danger Mark | VIDEO
Entertainment
Panchayat Actor Asif Khan Quits Smoking After Health Scare: 'Don’t Wait For A Hospital Bed'
Panchayat Actor Asif Khan Quits Smoking After Health Scare: 'Don’t Wait For A Hospital Bed'
India
Shibu Soren: The Giant Of Jharkhand Who Fought For Tribal Rights
Shibu Soren: The Giant Of Jharkhand Who Fought For Tribal Rights
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget