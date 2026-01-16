Do Sharks Pay To Appear on Shark Tank India? Aman Gupta Explains

Since its launch in 2021, Shark Tank India has become a major platform for entrepreneurs, and Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt Lifestyle, has been a prominent judge on the show. In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Aman shared insights about his favourite shark and addressed the long-debated question: do sharks pay to appear on the show?

Paying to be a shark?

When asked if entrepreneurs pay to be permanent or guest sharks, Aman said, “I hope the Shark Tank India makers don’t scold me for saying this. I think you become a sponsor, and there are some sponsors of Shark Tank India who come.”

He clarified his own position, adding, “It’s been happening for the last few seasons. I don’t pay to be a shark, but some of them become sponsors and then come for a weekend.” The entrepreneur also revealed a personal preference, stating that his favourite shark is Namita Thapar, while candidly admitting that he does not like all the sharks on the panel.

Aman recently made news after stepping down as the chief marketing officer (CMO) of boAt Lifestyle, though he remains the co-founder, director, and promoter of the company. Explaining his decision, he said, “Over the past few years, the founders had taken the company to a certain level and I now believe it is time for professionally run management to lead the brand into its next phase of growth.”

About Shark Tank India

The Indian adaptation of the American hit, Shark Tank India features entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of investors, or “sharks,” who decide whether to invest. The fifth season premiered on January 5, 2026, with Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Kunal Bahl, Viraj Bahl, Ritesh Agarwal, Amit Jain, Mohit Yadav, Kanika Tekriwal, Shaily Mehrotra, Hardik Kothiya, and Varun Alagh joining the panel. The series is available to stream on SonyLIV.