Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionDo Sharks Pay To Appear on Shark Tank India? Aman Gupta Explains

Do Sharks Pay To Appear on Shark Tank India? Aman Gupta Explains

Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta reveals the truth about whether entrepreneurs pay to appear as sharks and shares his favourite panelist, shedding light on behind-the-scenes show dynamics.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 07:43 PM (IST)

Since its launch in 2021, Shark Tank India has become a major platform for entrepreneurs, and Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt Lifestyle, has been a prominent judge on the show. In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Aman shared insights about his favourite shark and addressed the long-debated question: do sharks pay to appear on the show?

Paying to be a shark?

When asked if entrepreneurs pay to be permanent or guest sharks, Aman said, “I hope the Shark Tank India makers don’t scold me for saying this. I think you become a sponsor, and there are some sponsors of Shark Tank India who come.”

He clarified his own position, adding, “It’s been happening for the last few seasons. I don’t pay to be a shark, but some of them become sponsors and then come for a weekend.” The entrepreneur also revealed a personal preference, stating that his favourite shark is Namita Thapar, while candidly admitting that he does not like all the sharks on the panel.

Aman recently made news after stepping down as the chief marketing officer (CMO) of boAt Lifestyle, though he remains the co-founder, director, and promoter of the company. Explaining his decision, he said, “Over the past few years, the founders had taken the company to a certain level and I now believe it is time for professionally run management to lead the brand into its next phase of growth.”

About Shark Tank India

The Indian adaptation of the American hit, Shark Tank India features entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of investors, or “sharks,” who decide whether to invest. The fifth season premiered on January 5, 2026, with Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Kunal Bahl, Viraj Bahl, Ritesh Agarwal, Amit Jain, Mohit Yadav, Kanika Tekriwal, Shaily Mehrotra, Hardik Kothiya, and Varun Alagh joining the panel. The series is available to stream on SonyLIV.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 07:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aman Gupta Shark Tank India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
India
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul On Refund Chaos
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul
Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: What Fitment Factor Could Mean For Salaries And Pensions
8th Pay Commission: What Fitment Factor Could Mean For Salaries And Pensions
India
US Treasury Extends Conditional Sanctions Waiver On Chabahar Port Guidance Until April
US Treasury Extends Conditional Sanctions Waiver On Chabahar Port Guidance Until April
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget