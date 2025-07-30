Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams Haters Mocking Her Baby’s Skin Tone On Instagram

Social media can often be an overwhelming and harsh environment, especially for public figures who are constantly under scrutiny. While many celebrities choose to remain silent in the face of hateful comments, television star and former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee chose to confront it head-on, especially when the hate was directed at her infant son.

Devoleena posts pictures with her son

Recently, Devoleena, who frequently shares glimpses of her personal life with husband Shanawaz Shaikh and their son Joy, posted a heartfelt message celebrating seven months of motherhood. “7 months of holding my heart outside my body. From those tiny fingers wrapping around mine to sleepless nights filled with snuggles — every moment has been pure magic. You’ve turned my world into a soft, beautiful chaos I never want to escape from. Here’s to growing together, one giggle, one cuddle, one milestone at a time. You, my little love, are my greatest journey,” she wrote, alongside a series of tender photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

While many fans flooded her post with love and blessings, a handful of users left distasteful, colourist, and even communal comments, targeting the child’s appearance. The remarks left Devoleena furious, prompting her to take a bold stand.

Devoleena calls out trolls

In her Instagram stories, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress began calling out the trolls individually, exposing their names and professions while responding with sharp words.

Replying to one user who called her son “little aatankwadi,” she wrote, “Yeh hai so-called musician. And yaa doggo enthusiast. Bhagwan inse jude sabhi musicians ka bhala karein and dogs salamat rahe. Yeh apne apko tag mention nahi karne dete par dusro ke posts par apni low life ki manasikata bakhoobi darshate hai.”

She responded to another troll, allegedly an engineer from Delhi, with: “Yeh engineer hai Delhi se. Kis cheez ki engineer yeh toh yehi jaane. Itne paise kharch karke engineer banne ke baad bhi zindagi aur soch dono nahi sudhar paayi bechari. In jaise agar engineer hain toh samajh jao bhavishya kis disha ja rahi hai.”

To a woman who mocked her baby’s skin tone, Devoleena pointed out her hypocrisy as a fellow mother, stating, “Ab inke liye kya bolu. Yeh khud ek maa hai jaise hi aap sab inke profile mein dekhi hi sakte hai. Bas inka baccha innke iss bimari ka shikar naa bane bhagwan se yehi prarthana karti hun.”