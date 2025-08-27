Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionCharu Asopa Smiles As Ex-Husband Rajeev Sen Reunites With Daughter Ziaana In Bikaner

Charu Asopa Smiles As Ex-Husband Rajeev Sen Reunites With Daughter Ziaana In Bikaner

Actress-turned-entrepreneur Charu Asopa reunited with ex-husband Rajeev Sen and daughter Ziaana in Bikaner. The family came together for Ganpati celebrations in an emotional moment.

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 07:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress turned businesswoman, Charu Asopa is a single parent to her toddler daughter, Ziaana. The actress after separation from her husband Rajeev Sen, shifted from Mumbai back to her hometown in Bikaner.

Both Charu and Rajeev have had a series of mudslinging and their divorce was also a lot bitter. Rajeev who stays in Mumbai, had been missing his daughter and seems to have decided to go and meet her at Bikaner. Rajeev shared a very emotional video on his social media account, of the father-daughter reunion.

Little Ziaana who met her father after many months in person, can be seen hugging him tightly. Rajeev’s mother also seems to have accompanied him to meet her granddaughter. To everybody's surprise, Charu was seen smiling ear to ear and was recording the happy reunion.

 

For the uninitiated, Charu and Rajeev, after dating for a few months, got married in 2019. But the relationship started to develop cracks, few months into their marriage. Rajeev Sen is the younger brother of superstar Sushmita Sen.

While Rajeev and Charu as partners never found any compatibility in each other, but as parents, both of them are hands-on, especially when it comes to the welfare of the daughter. Just a few months ago, Charu purchased a bungalow in Bikaner and has turned into a full time business woman. She runs a textile and beauty business that is flourishing.

In the latest vlog, Charu shared how she warmly welcomed her ex-husband, Rajeev Sen and his mother to her new home in Bikaner. The family has apparently reunited for Ganpati celebrations.

For the uninitiated, Charu left Mumbai because it was getting extremely costly and very expensive for her to survive as a single parent with a young daughter. With hardly any concrete projects in hand Charu was finding it extremely difficult for survival in the expensive city. While Charu maintains a distance from Rajeev she is extremely open to him visiting his daughter at any given point of time.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 07:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen Charu Asopa Divorce Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen Reunion Charu Asopa Daughter Ziaana
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
10 Dead In Jammu Rains As Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Route; Himachal, Punjab Also Reel Under Monsoon Havoc
10 Dead In Jammu Rains As Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Route; Himachal, Punjab Also Reel Under Havoc
India
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
India
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri In Historic Event
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, Himgiri In Historic Event
Election 2025
‘Amit Shah Said BJP Will Rule For 40–50 Years’: Rahul Gandhi Ups Ante Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Bihar
‘Amit Shah Said BJP Will Rule For 40–50 Years’: Rahul Gandhi Ups Ante Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget