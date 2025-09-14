Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Premiere: When And Where To Watch Vijay Sethupathi's Show

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Premiere: When And Where To Watch Vijay Sethupathi's Show

The wait is over for Bigg Boss fans in Tamil Nadu. Season 9 of Bigg Boss Tamil is all set to hit screens soon, with Vijay Sethupathi back in the hosting chair.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
Bigg Boss Tamil 9: The wait is over for Bigg Boss fans in Tamil Nadu. Season 9 of Bigg Boss Tamil is all set to hit screens soon, with Vijay Sethupathi back in the hosting chair. The acclaimed actor, who stepped in last season after Kamal Haasan bid farewell to the reality show, will continue as the face of the franchise this year.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil 9

Streaming platform JioHotstar Tamil made the official announcement on social media, revealing that the grand launch will take place on October 5. Sharing the news with a cryptic caption, they wrote, “பாக்க பாக்க தான் புரியும்போக போக தான் தெரியும் (You will understand when you see it)… Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 | Grand Launch – அக்டோபர் 5 முதல் (From October 5).”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Tamil (@jiohotstartamil)

The promotional poster features Vijay Sethupathi smiling with his arms stretched wide against a diamond-patterned glass backdrop — a design element that hints at the possible theme of the upcoming season. Alongside JioHotstar, the reality show will also air on Vijay Television, though the telecast timings are yet to be revealed.

About Bigg Boss Tamil

Bigg Boss Tamil first premiered in 2017 with Kamal Haasan as its iconic host. The veteran actor helmed the reality series for seven seasons before stepping away in 2024. Vijay Sethupathi took over the mantle in Season 8, marking a new chapter for the show.

Over the years, winners of the Tamil edition have included Arav, Riythvika, Mugen Rao, Aari Arjunan, Raju Jeyamohan, Mohammed Azeem, Archana Ravichandran and Muthukumaran Jegatheesan.

The franchise has also experimented with spin-offs. In 2022, Bigg Boss Ultimate streamed as an OTT-exclusive season, hosted initially by Kamal and later by Silambarasan TR. Seasons 2 and 8 introduced Bigg Boss Fun Unlimited, which featured interviews with evicted contestants, while Bigg Boss Kondattam airs after each finale, bringing all housemates together for a celebratory special.

Tags :
Bigg Boss Tamil Bigg Boss Vijay SEthupathi
