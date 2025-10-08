Bigg Boss Season 4's Saaraa Khan Marries Krish Pathak, See Pics

Television actress Saaraa Khan and actor Krish Pathak have married through a court ceremony, officially tying the knot and sharing the joyous news with fans via social media along with a series of heartfelt photos.

The couple posted, “Sealed Together Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love... The signatures are sealed. ‘Qubool Hai’ Se ‘Saat Phere’ tak, the vows await this DECEMBER – Two hearts, two cultures, one forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when Love is the headline, Everything else becomes a beautiful subplot. So give us your blessing, as this union is for all. #KriSa #saraforkrish #BrandedwithLove #madeinindialove.”

In the first image, Saaraa and Krish were seen signing their marriage certificate under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, with Saaraa’s hands adorned in bridal mehendi and bangles as she held a pen alongside Krish. Another photograph captured a tender moment with the couple smiling and embracing—Saaraa in a navy blue traditional outfit, and Krish in a cream sherwani.

The third picture showed the newlyweds laughing together, with Saaraa planting a playful kiss on Krish’s cheek, both wearing floral garlands against a backdrop reading “Krish, Saaraa.” The final photo was a close-up selfie of the couple forming a heart with their hands, perfectly encapsulating their happiness.

About Saaraa Khan and Krish Pathak

For context, Krish Pathak is the son of veteran actor Sunil Lahiri, famed for his portrayal of Lakshman in the classic TV series Ramayana. Krish has appeared in shows including P.O.W. Bandhi Yuddh Ke and others.

Saaraa Khan, who gained popularity with Sapna Babul Ka Bidai, has also starred in shows like Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milai Jodi and made a mark on reality TV. The couple previously collaborated on the music single Dar Dar Jaun. This is not Saaraa’s first marriage; she was earlier married to actor Ali Merchant, in a wedding that was streamed live on Bigg Boss Season 4.

With their legal union now complete, the couple teased fans about a grand wedding celebration slated for December 2025, promising a festive continuation of their love story.