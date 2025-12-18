Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube Channel Taken Down Hours After Launch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube Channel Taken Down Hours After Launch

Gaurav Khanna’s newly launched YouTube channel was reportedly taken down within hours of its debut. Fans expressed concern as the link shared by the actor showed an account termination message.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Just hours after Bigg Boss 19 winner and television actor Gaurav Khanna made his debut on YouTube, reports emerged suggesting that his newly launched channel had been taken down by the platform.

Gaurav Khanna's YouTube vlog suspended?

On Wednesday, a social media user flagged the issue on Reddit, claiming that Khanna’s YouTube channel was no longer visible. Even the link shared by the actor on his Instagram Stories reportedly led to an error message stating, “This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated (sic)."

The sudden disappearance of the channel left fans puzzled and worried, prompting several reactions online. Weighing in on the development, one user speculated, “It happened due to artificial traffic and bots… Likely because i have seen new accounts with more subs in a day than him so yes its artifcial and curated … Youtube terminated his account (sic)." Another fan tried to reassure others, writing, “It happens when there is an instant increase in the number of subscribers. Its quite common, happens to most of the celebrities. His team can get it back (sic)."

What did Gaurav Khanna say in his first YouTube video?

In his first video on the platform, Gaurav Khanna spoke candidly about his journey on Bigg Boss 19 and thanked viewers for the overwhelming support he received throughout the show. He also took a moment to acknowledge his fellow contestants, stand-up comedian Pranit More and influencer Mridul Tiwari, giving them a special mention.

“The people who didn’t like or love me on the show, I will try to do better in the next show. My two younger brothers – Pranit and Mridul, sat me down and said that I should come on social media, it is very important. I have no idea about this world. This is for the both of you, I made a promise. You both are my seniors in this area, I apologise if I make any mistakes. I don’t even know how to go live. This is me trying something new," Khanna said in the video, as quoted by Times Now.

Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up earlier this month, with Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy on Salman Khan’s reality show. Farrhana Bhatt finished the season as the first runner-up.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Gaurav Khanna Bigg Boss 19
