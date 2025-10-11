Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Calls Neelam Giri 'Weak Competitor'

In Bigg Boss 19's "Weekend Ka Vaar," Salman Khan criticises Neelam Giri for her weak gameplay and lack of opinions. He questions her role in tasks and confronts her refusal to cook.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, host Salman Khan didn’t hold back while addressing contestant Neelam Giri, calling her a “weak competitor” and pointing out that her opinions rarely surface in the house.

The episode promises some intense moments as Salman confronts the housemates on their gameplay and participation in tasks.

Salman Points Out Neelam’s Weak Gameplay

A new promo shared on Instagram carried the caption: “Salman ne diya Neelam ko sach ka dose! Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

During the candid interaction, Salman asked Neelam about her role in the playground task, to which she explained that contestants were supposed to “say the negatives of other housemates.”

Referencing Neelam’s refusal to cook in the kitchen, Salman asked, “So what did Gaurav do wrong that made you angry at everyone?” Neelam replied, “I didn't want to do it, that's why I refused.”

Salman then pointed out the underlying issue, saying: “In this house, your opinion doesn't come out. The truth is that you are such a weak competitor, that they don't get any threat from you.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Nominations and Evictions This Week

This week, the housemates facing nominations include Mridul Tiwari, Zeishan Qaudri, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, and Baseer Ali. Previously evicted contestants include Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, and Natasha Janoszek.

Bigg Boss: A Legacy of 18 Seasons

Based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The reality show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons. The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season, and Amitabh Bachchan in the third.

The Halla Bol season was led by Farah Khan, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since Season 4, Salman Khan has been the primary host, bringing his signature style and charisma to the show.

The show airs daily on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

 

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Neelam Giri
Read more
