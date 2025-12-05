Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss 19: Trophy Unveiled, Top 5 Finalists Confirmed Ahead Of Finale

Bigg Boss 19 reveals its new trophy as Malti Chahar gets evicted ahead of the finale. Here’s what happened inside the house as the top 5 contestants were confirmed.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With the grand finale scheduled for December 7, Bigg Boss 19 is in its final stretch, and the latest episode delivered a mix of drama, tension and excitement. While Malti Chahar’s eviction sealed the season’s top five contestants, the bigger surprise came in the form of the long-awaited trophy reveal—something fans had been eager to witness since the premiere.

Bigg Boss 19 Reveals Its Blingy Trophy Inspired By This Season’s Theme

The highlight of the episode arrived when the top five contestants—Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal and Pranit More—were summoned to the assembly room. What awaited them was the dazzling trophy designed in sync with the season’s theme, “Gharwalon ki sarkaar.”

The trophy cleverly mirrors the hand gesture Salman Khan frequently used in the pre-season promos, tying the design directly to the show’s overarching concept. The contestants were visibly thrilled, sharing stunned reactions as they laid eyes on the glittering prize one of them will take home on December 7.

Malti Chahar Evicted After Tense Exchange With Pranit More

Before the trophy reveal, emotions ran high inside the house. The episode opened with a light-hearted moment between Malti and Pranit that quickly spiralled into conflict when Pranit accidentally kicked her. Although he apologised instantly, Malti stayed upset, and the tension carried through the day.

During the elimination task, Malti was announced as the evicted contestant. She exited the house without speaking to Pranit or Amaal, saying earlier that both had mistreated her in the show. Pranit, deeply affected, broke down in the dressing room, expressing hurt that Malti chose to leave without resolving their issues.

Who Will Win? Contestants Predict Their Champion

Post-eviction, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to write the name of the person they believed deserved to win the trophy. This led to a mix of admiration and friction.
Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna supported each other, Tanya picked Amaal, Amaal selected Pranit, and Farrhana chose Tanya.

This sparked fresh drama when Farrhana confronted Tanya for not naming her, leading to yet another heated discussion inside the house.

The episode ended on an emotional note as contestants reflected on the highest and lowest phases of their lives, reminding viewers why this season has been one of the most intense yet.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Gaurav Khanna Bigg Boss Finale Pranit More Bigg Boss 19 Amaal Mallik Bigg Boss Tanya Mittal Farrhana Bhatt Bigg Boss 19 Trophy Malti Chahar Eviction BB19 Finalists
