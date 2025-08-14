Bigg Boss 19: Bigg Boss is giving its audience unprecedented control this season, allowing them to decide which celebrity will step inside the house even before the game begins. In keeping with the show’s theme of “democracy,” the makers have launched Fans Ka Faisla, a voting initiative where the public will choose between two contenders, Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari, for a single coveted spot.

Shehbaz Badesha vs Mridul Tiwari: Who will be a part of Bigg Boss 19?

Shehbaz, the witty and outspoken brother of former Bigg Boss favourite Shehnaaz Gill, faces off against YouTube sensation Mridul Tiwari, whose comedy channel The MriDul boasts over 18 million subscribers. For the first time in the show’s history, a contestant’s journey will start entirely with audience votes, making fans a decisive part of the game’s opening twist.

Voting is open exclusively on the JioHotstar app until 11:59 PM on August 21. The winner will be revealed during the Grand Premiere on August 24, where host Salman Khan will welcome them in a dramatic entry expected to shake up the house from the very first night.

Shehbaz on Bigg Boss 19 format

Talking about the format, Shehbaz Badesha said, "Last time I came in for a short spin, bas ek chhota sa jhalak dikhaya tha, but this time, main pura season ka tadka ban ke jaaunga. I’ve been part of Bigg Boss before, but always from the sidelines—either cheering for my sister Shehnaz or visiting as a guest. This time, it’s different… this time, it could be MY journey. I'm not just a ‘celebrity sibling’; I’m someone who’s been underestimated and overlooked. I know the kind of energy I bring, unfiltered, unpredictable, and unapologetically Punjabi. I’m not here to play safe or be everyone’s best friend. I’m here to shake things up and give people something to talk about. The best part is that the audience gets to decide if I even step inside. I promise to make this season as entertaining as Shehnaz’s season was. If you want someone who won’t play it safe, vote Shehbaz.”

Mridul Tiwari on Bigg Boss 19 format

Mridul Tiwari, equally determined to secure his place, said, “Bigg Boss isn’t just a show—it’s a proving ground and I have been ready for this fight for years. I am ready to bring my wit, my game, and an unfiltered version of who I am. I am not someone who blends into the background; rather, I believe in taking a stand, facing challenges head-on, and competing with power. No hiding, no sugar-coating—just real competition. Ultimately, the audience will decide who deserves to stay, and I trust them to recognise authenticity when they see it. I am ready to give my all,- and with a fan powered brotherhood by my side, let’s make it happen and win this together.”

Bigg Boss 19 premieres August 24 on JioHotstar at 9 PM and Colors at 10:30 PM.