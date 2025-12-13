Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Kerala Local Body Polls: Early Trends Signal BJP Surge In Thiruvananthapuram, UDF Leads Overall

Kerala Local Body Polls: Early Trends Signal BJP Surge In Thiruvananthapuram, UDF Leads Overall

Early Kerala local body election results show BJP leading in Thiruvananthapuram, while UDF gains ground statewide amid low voter turnout.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Early trends from the counting of votes in Kerala’s local body elections suggest a potentially significant moment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), particularly in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram. As counting progressed on Saturday morning, December 13, the BJP appeared poised to make inroads into a political landscape long dominated by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

In the high-stakes contest for the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, trends as of 11 a.m. showed the BJP leading in 22 of the 101 wards. The ruling LDF was ahead in 16 wards, while the UDF led in 11. With the majority mark set at 52, the final outcome remains open, but the early numbers indicate a close and closely watched contest.

Thiruvananthapuram Emerges As Key Battleground

One of the standout results so far has been the victory of BJP leader R Sreelekha in the Sasthamangalam ward. A former Director General of Police and the first woman from Kerala to join the Indian Police Service (IPS), Sreelekha’s win is being seen as symbolically important. Should the BJP manage to secure control of the civic body, she is widely expected to be considered for the mayor’s post, marking a major milestone for the party in the state capital, as per a report on The Hindustan Times.

Election officials began counting regular ballots after completing the postal ballot tally, following standard procedures. While these early trends provide an indication of voter preferences, officials cautioned that multiple rounds of counting are still underway and the situation could change as more results come in.

Voter Turnout Hits 15-Year Low

This year’s civic polls were marked by a noticeable drop in voter participation. Only 58.29 percent of eligible voters cast their ballots, the lowest turnout recorded in the past 15 years. This represents a decline from 59.96 percent in the 2020 local body elections and 62.9 percent in 2015. Even during the COVID-19-impacted polls of 2020, turnout remained close to 60 percent, making this year’s dip particularly striking.

Observers suggest that voter fatigue, local issues, and broader political disengagement may have contributed to the reduced participation, though a clearer assessment is likely after the final results are declared.

UDF Gains Momentum Across Kerala

Beyond the capital, early statewide trends indicated a stronger showing for the Congress-led UDF, which appeared to be gaining ground at the expense of the ruling LDF. The UDF was leading in four of Kerala’s six municipal corporations—Kochi, Thrissur, Kannur, and Kollam—an improvement from the previous election, when it had won only Kannur, reported The Hindu. The BJP-led NDA, meanwhile, was leading in Thiruvananthapuram, while the LDF was ahead in just one corporation, Kozhikode.

In Kochi, the UDF crossed the halfway mark early, leading in 44 of the 76 wards, potentially setting the stage for a major political shift. In smaller municipalities, trends showed the UDF ahead in 48 of 86 councils, compared to 30 for the LDF, while the NDA led in one.

Palakkad also emerged as a point of interest, with the BJP on track to become the single largest party in the 53-member municipal council, though short of a clear majority.

Reacting to the trends, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph said the results reflected public discontent with the state government, stating that they showed rejection of the LDF’s “anti-people policies.”

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thiruvananthapuram Kerala
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Thick Fog, Several Injured
Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Thick Fog, Several Injured
World
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
Cities
Delhi Shrouded In Thick Smog As AQI Nears 'Severe'; Airport Issues Advisory
Delhi Shrouded In Thick Smog As AQI Nears 'Severe'; Airport Issues Advisory
World
Sanskrit To Be Taught At Pak Varsity For First Time Since Partition; Courses On Gita, Mahabharata Soon
Sanskrit To Be Taught At Pakistan University For First Time Since Partition
Advertisement

Videos

Messi India Visit: Lionel Messi Arrives in India for 3-Day Tour, to Meet PM Modi
UP BJP President Election: Party President Poll to Begin this Afternoon, Pankaj Choudhary Emerges as Top Contender
Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget