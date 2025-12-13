Kerala Local Body Polls: Early Trends Signal BJP Surge In Thiruvananthapuram, UDF Leads Overall

Early trends from the counting of votes in Kerala’s local body elections suggest a potentially significant moment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), particularly in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram. As counting progressed on Saturday morning, December 13, the BJP appeared poised to make inroads into a political landscape long dominated by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

In the high-stakes contest for the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, trends as of 11 a.m. showed the BJP leading in 22 of the 101 wards. The ruling LDF was ahead in 16 wards, while the UDF led in 11. With the majority mark set at 52, the final outcome remains open, but the early numbers indicate a close and closely watched contest.

Thiruvananthapuram Emerges As Key Battleground

One of the standout results so far has been the victory of BJP leader R Sreelekha in the Sasthamangalam ward. A former Director General of Police and the first woman from Kerala to join the Indian Police Service (IPS), Sreelekha’s win is being seen as symbolically important. Should the BJP manage to secure control of the civic body, she is widely expected to be considered for the mayor’s post, marking a major milestone for the party in the state capital, as per a report on The Hindustan Times.

Election officials began counting regular ballots after completing the postal ballot tally, following standard procedures. While these early trends provide an indication of voter preferences, officials cautioned that multiple rounds of counting are still underway and the situation could change as more results come in.

Voter Turnout Hits 15-Year Low

This year’s civic polls were marked by a noticeable drop in voter participation. Only 58.29 percent of eligible voters cast their ballots, the lowest turnout recorded in the past 15 years. This represents a decline from 59.96 percent in the 2020 local body elections and 62.9 percent in 2015. Even during the COVID-19-impacted polls of 2020, turnout remained close to 60 percent, making this year’s dip particularly striking.

Observers suggest that voter fatigue, local issues, and broader political disengagement may have contributed to the reduced participation, though a clearer assessment is likely after the final results are declared.

UDF Gains Momentum Across Kerala

Beyond the capital, early statewide trends indicated a stronger showing for the Congress-led UDF, which appeared to be gaining ground at the expense of the ruling LDF. The UDF was leading in four of Kerala’s six municipal corporations—Kochi, Thrissur, Kannur, and Kollam—an improvement from the previous election, when it had won only Kannur, reported The Hindu. The BJP-led NDA, meanwhile, was leading in Thiruvananthapuram, while the LDF was ahead in just one corporation, Kozhikode.

In Kochi, the UDF crossed the halfway mark early, leading in 44 of the 76 wards, potentially setting the stage for a major political shift. In smaller municipalities, trends showed the UDF ahead in 48 of 86 councils, compared to 30 for the LDF, while the NDA led in one.

Palakkad also emerged as a point of interest, with the BJP on track to become the single largest party in the 53-member municipal council, though short of a clear majority.

Reacting to the trends, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph said the results reflected public discontent with the state government, stating that they showed rejection of the LDF’s “anti-people policies.”