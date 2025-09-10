No Live Audience, 600 Staff, 24x7 Ops: How Bigg Boss 19 Set Became A Fortress For Salman Khan

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionNo Live Audience, 600 Staff, 24x7 Ops: How Bigg Boss 19 Set Became A Fortress For Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 19 has drastically changed its on-set operations due to rising threats against host Salman Khan. Endemol Shine India CEO Rishi Negi details strict protocols and 600-strong security team.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back to host Bigg Boss 19, airing on Colors and streaming on JioHotstar, but things behind the scenes have undergone a dramatic transformation. With heightened threats looming over the actor, the show's producers have now turned the Bigg Boss set into a near-fortified zone.

No Live Audience, No Outsiders

Speaking with SCREEN, Rishi Negi, CEO of Endemol Shine India, shed light on the significant security changes implemented, especially around the filming of Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman.

“We don’t get live audiences on the show now when Salman Khan is there. Also, there is a very strict protocol about the people who come on the show. For everyone we hire, whether on a permanent basis, temporary, or vendor basis, we do a strict background check on them,” he revealed.

The decision to eliminate a live audience is a departure from past seasons and underscores the seriousness with which the show is approaching the actor’s safety.

600-Person Workforce Running 24/7

Managing a production as large-scale as Bigg Boss requires round-the-clock coordination — now even more so with tight security layered in. Rishi detailed the workforce setup that ensures the show continues smoothly without compromising safety.

“We have close to 600 people in our workforce. There are 3 shifts, and we work 24X7. There is fair representation of women in the workforce. When it comes to content security and on-ground logistics, we are absolutely uncompromising — both are top priorities,” he stated.

This army of behind-the-scenes professionals operates in shifts, ensuring continuity while maintaining stringent checks at every level.

Salman’s Security Concerns Run Deep

The beefed-up protocols come in light of multiple threats against Salman Khan, reportedly from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s hit list. His name is believed to be among a list of high-profile individuals including politicians and entertainers.

Even during Bigg Boss 18, sources confirm that Salman was surrounded by 60 security personnel, and no outsider was permitted on set during his shoot days. The trend continues with Bigg Boss 19, though with even stricter measures in place.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss Security Rishi Negi Endemol Shine India Lawrence Bishnoi Threat Bigg Boss No Live Audience
