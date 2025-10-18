‘Ekdum Bakwas!’ Salman Khan Slams Malti Chahar For Her Comment On Nehal Chudasama

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, host Salman Khan will be seen confronting contestant Malti Chahar for her inappropriate remark directed at Nehal Chudasama, giving her a sharp reality check in front of the housemates.

Salman Questions Malti Over Her “Kapde Pahenkar” Remark

A new promo shared on Instagram teases the intense exchange. The caption read: “Advice bhi mili aur class bhi lagi! Malti ke liye Weekend Ka Vaar raha mixed emotions se bhara.”

The video begins with Salman Khan asking Malti to explain her controversial comment: “Next time kapde pahenkar baat karna merese. Isse aapka kya matlab tha? (Next time, talk to me while wearing clothes. What did you mean by that?)”

Malti tries to justify her statement, but Salman appears unimpressed and uninterested in her explanation.

Housemates Agree with Salman

Not convinced by her reasoning, Salman then turns to the rest of the contestants and asks, “Kitno ko lagta hai ke yeh bakwaas tha? (How many of you feel that this was nonsense?)”

In response, the entire house unanimously agrees that Malti’s justification did not make sense.

Salman’s Stern Advice to Malti

Continuing his reprimand, Salman gives Malti some pointed advice: “Kuch bolne ke baad maidan chhodkar bhaag jaati ho. Dose de rahi ho aap toh jo return dose aata hai, woh bhi lena seekh lena chahiye. (After saying something, you run away from the field. If you’re giving a dose, you should also learn to take it when it comes back at you.)”

His words left Malti visibly reflective as the rest of the housemates watched in silence.

Nominations and Contestants This Week

This week, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, and Malti Chahar are nominated for eviction.

The house currently includes Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Malti Chahar, and Neelam Giri.

About Bigg Boss

Based on the Dutch reality show Big Brother, Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. Over the years, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT editions.

The series was initially hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in season 2 and Amitabh Bachchan in season 3. Farah Khan helmed the Halla Bol spin-off season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted season 5 with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has remained the show’s most iconic and enduring host.