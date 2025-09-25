Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19 Faces ₹2 Crore Legal Notice Over Unlicensed Use Of Bollywood Songs

Bigg Boss 19 Faces ₹2 Crore Legal Notice Over Unlicensed Use Of Bollywood Songs

Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) has sent a legal notice to Bigg Boss 19 makers, accusing them of using “Chikni Chameli” and “Dhat Teri Ki Main” without a license.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 10:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The makers of 'Bigg Boss 19' have been slapped with a legal notice by Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL), demanding ₹2 crore in damages plus additional licensing fees. As per a Mid-Day report, the complaint alleges unauthorized use of two Bollywood songs in the reality show’s 11th episode, igniting a copyright dispute around the Salman Khan–hosted program.

Songs in Question: “Chikni Chameli” and “Dhat Teri Ki Main”

According to the notice, reported by the publication, Bigg Boss 19 used two popular tracks, “Chikni Chameli” (from Agneepath) and “Dhat Teri Ki Main” (from Gori Teri Pyaar Mein), without obtaining necessary licenses. Both songs are reportedly licensed to Sony Music India, with PPL handling public performance rights. The notice, dated September 19, names Thomas Gousset, Nicolas Chazarain, and Deepak Dhar as recipients.

PPL claims this constitutes willful infringement, and has also issued a ceaseanddesist order, instructing the producers to stop using those recordings without authorization.

Production Houses Point to JioHotstar’s Promo Team

In response to media queries, production entities Endemol Shine India, Banijay, and JioHotstar have remained officially silent. But a source close to the production revealed that the decision to use the songs lies with a promo team at JioHotstar, not Banijay or Endemol.

This source emphasised that Banijay and Endemol are not involved in song selection for segments of the show, implying that any licensing oversight may stem from the streaming platform’s marketing or promotional division.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Stakes High as Copyright Tensions Mount

If PPL’s claims hold up, Bigg Boss 19 could face serious financial and legal consequences. The ₹2 crore demand is just the starting point, the notice also includes calls for retroactive license fees. More importantly, the dispute brings into sharp focus the importance of rights clearance in large highvisibility productions.

Given the popularity of the show, any prolonged legal battle could attract public scrutiny and influence how streaming platforms, reality shows, and promo divisions manage their music rights. The notice gives the producers a window to either settle, defend, or remove the disputed content before matters escalate further.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 10:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss 19 Endemol Shine India PPL Legal Notice Chikni Chameli Bigg Boss
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
BREAKING: Diljit Dosanjh Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila
BREAKING: Diljit Dosanjh Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila
India
Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies ‘Babri Masjid Desecration’ Remark Amid Row: 'Completely Removing Context'
Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies ‘Babri Masjid Desecration’ Remark Amid Row: 'Completely Removing Context'
Election 2025
'Irresponsible And Childish': JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations
'Irresponsible And Childish': JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations
Cities
'Pak Spy' Arrested In Jaisalmer For Passing Sensitive Army Details To ISI, Shared Troop Movements During Op Sindoor
'Pak Spy' Held For Passing Sensitive Army Details To ISI, Shared Troop Movements During Op Sindoor
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Gujarat Gandhinagar Communal Tension Sparks Arson, Shops Torched; Administration On Alert!
Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget