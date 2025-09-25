Bigg Boss 19 Faces ₹2 Crore Legal Notice Over Unlicensed Use Of Bollywood Songs

The makers of 'Bigg Boss 19' have been slapped with a legal notice by Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL), demanding ₹2 crore in damages plus additional licensing fees. As per a Mid-Day report, the complaint alleges unauthorized use of two Bollywood songs in the reality show’s 11th episode, igniting a copyright dispute around the Salman Khan–hosted program.

Songs in Question: “ Chikni Chameli ” and “ Dhat Teri Ki Main”

According to the notice, reported by the publication, Bigg Boss 19 used two popular tracks, “Chikni Chameli” (from Agneepath) and “Dhat Teri Ki Main” (from Gori Teri Pyaar Mein), without obtaining necessary licenses. Both songs are reportedly licensed to Sony Music India, with PPL handling public performance rights. The notice, dated September 19, names Thomas Gousset, Nicolas Chazarain, and Deepak Dhar as recipients.

PPL claims this constitutes willful infringement, and has also issued a cease‑and‑desist order, instructing the producers to stop using those recordings without authorization.

Production Houses Point to JioHotstar’s Promo Team

In response to media queries, production entities Endemol Shine India, Banijay, and JioHotstar have remained officially silent. But a source close to the production revealed that the decision to use the songs lies with a promo team at JioHotstar, not Banijay or Endemol.

This source emphasised that Banijay and Endemol are not involved in song selection for segments of the show, implying that any licensing oversight may stem from the streaming platform’s marketing or promotional division.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Stakes High as Copyright Tensions Mount

If PPL’s claims hold up, Bigg Boss 19 could face serious financial and legal consequences. The ₹2 crore demand is just the starting point, the notice also includes calls for retroactive license fees. More importantly, the dispute brings into sharp focus the importance of rights clearance in large high‑visibility productions.

Given the popularity of the show, any prolonged legal battle could attract public scrutiny and influence how streaming platforms, reality shows, and promo divisions manage their music rights. The notice gives the producers a window to either settle, defend, or remove the disputed content before matters escalate further.