Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri Breaks Down After Heated Exchange With Awez Darbar

HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri Breaks Down After Heated Exchange With Awez Darbar

A promo for Bigg Boss 19 shows Neelam Giri in tears after a heated argument with Awez Darbar. Mridul Tiwari criticized Neelam's behaviour, prompting Awez to intervene, escalating the situation.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 06:37 PM (IST)

The Bigg Boss 19 house continues to witness intense drama, fights, and emotional moments. In the latest promo shared on the host channel's social media, dancer and actress Neelam Giri was seen in tears after a tense argument with fellow contestant Awez Darbar, adding another layer of tension among the housemates.

Mridul Tiwari Points Out Neelam’s Behaviour

The promo opens with Mridul Tiwari addressing Neelam about her actions inside the house. He remarked, “Abhu log tumse yeh kehte hai ki tum Bina matlab sabki seva karte rehti ho” (People keep saying you serve others unnecessarily).

Awez Intervenes, Escalating the Argument

Jumping into the conversation, Awez commented, "Tabhi toh fayda uthate hai na uska" (That’s why people take advantage of her). Neelam, unhappy with Awez’s interference, snapped back, “Awez, tum ghus rahe ho bina matlab ke” (Awez, you are interfering in my matter unnecessarily).

The argument escalated, prompting Neelam to walk away to the kitchen, visibly upset, and break down in front of Tanya Mittal and other housemates.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Neelam Expresses Her Frustration

With tears rolling down her cheeks, Neelam said, “Main bolna chah rahi thi tab tak ishara kar raha hai ki dekh main tujhe bolta hoon ki aise mat kar” (I was trying to speak, but he kept signalling me that he's watching me continuously). She also questioned Awez’s right to comment on her behaviour.

Awez attempted to downplay the situation, claiming his remark was just a casual joke. However, Neelam was firm in her stance, accusing him of constantly fooling around and affecting others emotionally.

Awez’s Response and Neelam’s Emotional Outburst

Annoyed, Awez stated that he would stop talking to Neelam if his normal jokes and playful antics were impacting her so much. The promo concluded with Neelam bursting into tears, pouring her heart out to her fellow housemates.

 

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Awez Darbar Bigg Boss 19 Neelam Giri
