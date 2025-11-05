Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand & Abhishek Bajaj Get Into Explosive Fight During Ration Task

Bigg Boss 19 heats up as Kunickaa Sadanand and Abhishek Bajaj get into a fiery war of words during the ration task, while Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal also clash.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house is set to intensify as a heated altercation unfolds between actress Kunickaa Sadanand and actor Abhishek Bajaj during the latest ration task. The channel dropped a fiery new promo on Instagram teasing the episode, captioned, “Kunickaa aur Abhishek ke beech ka yeh jhagda, kya ban jaayega Bigg Boss ke ghar mein naye hungame ki wajah?”

Kunickaa and Abhishek’s Verbal Showdown Turns Nasty

The argument begins when Kunickaa takes a sharp dig at Abhishek, saying, “This boy knows nothing but dolle, sholle, thudpe.” Not one to hold back, Abhishek retorts, “This is your alter ego that you can see outside. Keep growing. Get out of the kitchen.”

The exchange quickly spirals when Kunickaa fires back, declaring, “Behind the ashram, liac man. I’m not an aunt, nani, or dadi. I’m a gundi and I’ll teach you a lesson. You’ve tasted my salt.” Abhishek coolly responds, “Negativity is removed by eating salt.”

Things take a personal turn when Kunickaa fumes, “You called me ‘tu’? You have a very good culture.” The argument escalates further as Abhishek questions, “Why are you here if you can’t hear anything?” — prompting Kunickaa to curse, “You’ll say ‘tu’ to your mother and then you'll get a good scolding.”

Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal Clash During the Same Task

The same episode will also feature another heated moment between Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal, where tensions flare during the ration task. Amaal calls out Tanya for her behaviour, accusing her of being “dishonest” and “not being a good person.”

The channel shared a separate promo captioned, “Ration task bana emotional task! Amaal aur Tanya ke beech hua matbhed, aur ho gayi aansuon ki barish.”

Evictions, Emotions, and Entertainment Continue Inside the House

This week’s elimination list includes Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj. The long-running reality show, based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, first premiered on November 3, 2006, and has since completed 18 seasons and three OTT editions, continuing to be one of India’s most-watched television franchises.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Amaal Mallik Bigg Boss Fight Salman Khan Show Kunickaa Sadanand Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal Abhishek Bajaj Bigg Boss 19 Promo
