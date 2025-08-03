Bigg Boss 19: Jennifer Mistry Quashes Rumours Of Joining Salman Khan’s Show

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Jennifer Mistry Quashes Rumours Of Joining Salman Khan’s Show

Bigg Boss 19 premieres August 24 with a politics theme, dividing contestants into ruling and opposition parties. Gurucharan Singh may join, but Jennifer Mistry denies involvement.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 07:48 PM (IST)

The countdown for Bigg Boss 19 has officially begun. On Thursday, the first promo was released, with host Salman Khan teasing an all-new politics-themed season. This season will put housemates in charge of running the house. Now, fresh details about the show’s format, contestants, and premiere date have emerged.

Jennifer Mistry Denies Being Approached For Bigg Boss 19

According to updates shared by the Bigg Boss Tazaa Khabar page, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh has been approached for the upcoming season. There were also rumours that his co-star Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal would be joining him.

However, according to a report by Indian Express, Jennifer will not be part of the show. Responding to the speculation, she said, “I have no idea about this. I was approached for the show last year. This year, I have not yet been approached.”

15 Contestants, Wild Cards & Ex-Contestants

This season will feature 15 contestants at the start. Three wild card entries are expected in the following weeks, and towards the end, a few ex-contestants might also enter the house.

A source close to the show shared, “The bedroom can only accommodate 15 people in the house this year. There will be 15 beds, and most likely there might not be any double beds in the house this time.”

Another insider revealed that the show’s premiere has been preponed from its earlier date of August 30 to August 24 to avoid clashing with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations beginning on August 27. Salman Khan will reportedly shoot for the show on August 22 and 23.

Bigg Boss 19 Theme & Format

While the politics-themed format has been confirmed, more details about this season’s gameplay have surfaced.

According to sources, contestants will be divided into two teams — the ruling party and the opposition — through a fun on-stage activity hosted by Salman Khan.

Each week, the teams will nominate one member to contest for the leader’s position. The final decision will be made via a ballot vote, and the elected contestant will form the ‘sarkaar’ for that week.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The leader will wield significant power, including assigning responsibilities across both teams and appointing ministers (like a kitchen minister, bedroom minister, etc.) to ensure tasks are completed.

In addition, both teams will receive secret tasks, either individually or collectively, that can help them earn weekly ration if completed successfully.

 

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 07:48 PM (IST)
