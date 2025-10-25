Bigg Boss 19 Housemates Surprise Abhishek Bajaj With Heartwarming Birthday Celebration

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19 Housemates Surprise Abhishek Bajaj With Heartwarming Birthday Celebration

Abhishek Bajaj celebrated his 33rd birthday in Bigg Boss 19 with a special surprise from Ashnoor Kaur and fellow housemates, leaving fans charmed by their bond.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Bigg Boss 19 contestant and actor Abhishek Bajaj was in for a sweet shock when he saw his co-contestants dancing and wishing him a happy birthday.

The television star who celebrated his 33rd birthday on the 24th of October looked visibly overwhelmed seeing BFF Ashnoor initiate the plan to make him happy. All the other contestants of the house planned a beautiful surprise for him and were seen dancing to a song curated, sung, well choreographed and written by them.

Placing gym dumbbells and protein powder in the shape of letters A & B – his name initials – in the lawn area, all the housemates danced to their self-composed song titled “Happy Birthday, Abhishek!” The highlight was them ending the song with Abhishek's iconic “Thud Pe” dialogue. Forgetting all their fights and keeping all negativity at bay, all the housemates came together in celebrating Abhishek’s special day. Abhishek was seen getting extremely happy and hugging Ashnoor Kaur upon seeing the surprise.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Ashnoor can be seen preparing everything for Abhishek's birthday surprise and arranging everything in the lawn neatly and with a lot of enthusiasm. In the video shared, she was seen extremely excited and happy to celebrate her BFF's birthday and make him feel happy and special.

For the uninitiated, Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur's friendship has often been questioned by housemates who feel that there is something much more than just mere friendship. But despite all the chatter, Abhishek and Ashnoor have always maintained that they are extremely special to each other as friends and nothing beyond that.

The two continue to carry on with their friendship, remaining unfacted by any kind of gossip around their sweet little bond. Ashnoor and Abhishek's friendship is extremely popular amongst fans who love to see their chemistry and have even curated a hashtag for them titled as #AbhiNoor.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Ashnoor Kaur Bigg Boss 19 Abhishek Bajaj Birthday
