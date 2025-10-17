Bigg Boss 19: Chahat Pandey Calls Tanya Mittal Fake, Criticises Her Forced Image

Actress Chahat Pandey, known for her stint on Bigg Boss last year, has voiced strong opinions on current contestant Tanya Mittal. In a candid conversation with Telly Talk, Chahat didn’t hold back, labeling Tanya as “fake” and questioning the authenticity of her behaviour in the house.

“Jo mujhe bilkul bhi pasand nahi hai. Jo mujhe bahut zyada fake nazar aata hai contestant wo hai Taniya Mittal,” Chahat said, expressing her disapproval. She added, “So mujhe Taniya har ek cheez mein fake nazar aati hai. Chahe unke jo ghar mein rishte hain wo bhi mujhe lagta hai wo thode zabardasti wo banane ki koshish kar rahi hai game mein tike rehne ke liye support ke liye.”

A Dig at Tanya’s Life Claims

Chahat also took a humorous jab at Tanya’s claims regarding her lifestyle and struggles. She said she would love to see Tanya’s house, which Tanya often describes as better than star-rated hotels. Chahat’s comments highlighted skepticism over Tanya’s narrative about facing hardships, suggesting it may have been exaggerated for camera attention.

Tanya’s Strategy Backfires

Reflecting on Tanya’s approach to maintain a “saintly” image in the house, Chahat noted how it hasn’t played out as intended outside the Bigg Boss environment. She remarked, “Tanya ne jis tarah se sochi thi ki unki image bahar bahut hi sadhu sant wali banegi aur jab wo bahar aayengi, to log unki aarti utaarenge aur wahwahii karenge. Bahar waisa nahi ho raha hai. Uska ulta hi ho raha hai.” According to Chahat, Tanya was visibly shocked when co-contestant Malti tried to explain the reality of her public perception.

Chahat Pandey’s blunt observations add fuel to the ongoing debates among Bigg Boss 19 fans, who continue to dissect contestants’ strategies and personalities each week.