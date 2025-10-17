Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Chahat Pandey Calls Tanya Mittal Fake, Criticises Her Forced Image

Bigg Boss 19: Chahat Pandey Calls Tanya Mittal Fake, Criticises Her Forced Image

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal faces criticism from former housemate Chahat Pandey, who calls her ‘fake’ and questions her strategies in the house.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Chahat Pandey, known for her stint on Bigg Boss last year, has voiced strong opinions on current contestant Tanya Mittal. In a candid conversation with Telly Talk, Chahat didn’t hold back, labeling Tanya as “fake” and questioning the authenticity of her behaviour in the house.

“Jo mujhe bilkul bhi pasand nahi hai. Jo mujhe bahut zyada fake nazar aata hai contestant wo hai Taniya Mittal,” Chahat said, expressing her disapproval. She added, “So mujhe Taniya har ek cheez mein fake nazar aati hai. Chahe unke jo ghar mein rishte hain wo bhi mujhe lagta hai wo thode zabardasti wo banane ki koshish kar rahi hai game mein tike rehne ke liye support ke liye.”

A Dig at Tanya’s Life Claims

Chahat also took a humorous jab at Tanya’s claims regarding her lifestyle and struggles. She said she would love to see Tanya’s house, which Tanya often describes as better than star-rated hotels. Chahat’s comments highlighted skepticism over Tanya’s narrative about facing hardships, suggesting it may have been exaggerated for camera attention.

Tanya’s Strategy Backfires

Reflecting on Tanya’s approach to maintain a “saintly” image in the house, Chahat noted how it hasn’t played out as intended outside the Bigg Boss environment. She remarked, “Tanya ne jis tarah se sochi thi ki unki image bahar bahut hi sadhu sant wali banegi aur jab wo bahar aayengi, to log unki aarti utaarenge aur wahwahii karenge. Bahar waisa nahi ho raha hai. Uska ulta hi ho raha hai.” According to Chahat, Tanya was visibly shocked when co-contestant Malti tried to explain the reality of her public perception.

Chahat Pandey’s blunt observations add fuel to the ongoing debates among Bigg Boss 19 fans, who continue to dissect contestants’ strategies and personalities each week.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chahat Pandey Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal Bigg Boss Drama
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
World
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
World
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
World
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget