Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Breaks Down After ‘Fake Allegations’ In House

HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Breaks Down After ‘Fake Allegations’ In House

Bigg Boss will be seen opening the can of worms as the housemates will be shown some footage in the “Bigg Boss Movie Night” themed event in the controversial reality show.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will be seen opening the can of worms as the housemates will be shown some footage in the “Bigg Boss Movie Night” themed event in the controversial reality show.

A promo of the show was shared by the channel on Instagram, where the voice of Bigg Boss is heard saying: “Bigg Boss Movie Night mai aaj ghar ke andar ki kuch baahar ki baatein dekh lete.”

The housemates are then shown some footage seemingly of housemates talking about their co-housemates.

Shehbaaz is heard saying in the promo: “Bigg Boss kya teer maar rahe ho.” The camera then pans to Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali, who are seen laughing after seeing the footage.

Awez seems to lose his cool, who says “Chomu log bata du ek baat.”

This leaves Baseer steaming with anger, who replies: “Chomu tu hoga. Chela, chomu chilke tu hai. Nikalu kya history?”

Awez is then heard saying: “What are people talking?”

He then breaks down is tears and says: “Fake allegations kaisai laga sakte ho”

For the caption, the channel mentioned: “Movie night mein khulenge gharwaalon ke raaz! Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, Mon-Sun raat 9 baje @jiohotstar aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.”

Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Awez Darbar Bigg Boss 19
