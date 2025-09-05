Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur & Nehal Chudasama’s Massive Fight Shakes The House

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur & Nehal Chudasama’s Massive Fight Shakes The House

Bigg Boss 19 sparks drama as Ashnoor Kaur and Nehal Chudasama lock horns in a fiery showdown. Kunickaa Sadanand also breaks down after clash with Zeishan Quadri.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
Bigg Boss season 19 has already kickstarted a series of fights, arguments and verbal wars among housemates. The recent ones to get into a massive showdown were Ashnoor Kaur and Nehal Chudasama.

In a new promo shared by the reality show’s host channel, both the beauties engage in a war of words and expressions. Ashnoor, who seemed extremely agitated, was seen telling Nehal to not cross her boundaries. In the preview, Ashnoor Kaur was seen putting her foot down and confronting Nehal Chudasama.

She was initially heard saying, “Jaise aapne bola, I didn’t like that honestly (I did not like the way in which you spoke).” Responding to Ashnoor, Nehal said, “I was making it personal to you to give an example.” Ashnoor was quick to react and said, “You don’t need to make anything personal.” Nehal, who was in no mood to take it from Ashnoor, defended herself, saying, “It’s been two hours. Not once did you say anything. Which is why I had to make it personal.” Ashnoor, who by then had lost her can and patience, backfired at Nehal and shouted, saying, “You cannot attack me on this!”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

To which Nehal, who was seen fuming, raising her voice, said, “Agar ye aapke saath hota hoga toh aap kya karoge! (If this happens to you, what will you do!) A usually calm and composed Ashnoor was raging in anger and firmly put her foot down and said, “You do not cross your boundaries with me!” While the entire conversation that led to the facade was not completely shown in the promo, it is clear that something ugly must have triggered both the contestants. Ashnoor, who till now has not had a fight with any contestant in the BB 19 house, was seen completely fuming in rage.

Ashnoor put it straight that no matter what happens, nobody is allowed to cross their lines and target her on a personal level. Meanwhile, another fight took place between Bollywood veteran Kunickaa Sadanand and Zeishan Quadri. The promo also showed another fight breaking out between the two after a mighty argument and disagreement. The war of words went on to hurt Kunickaa so deeply that she was seen breaking down.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
