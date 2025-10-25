Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik & Tanya Mittal’s Friendship Hits Breaking Point After Emotional Fallout

Bigg Boss Season 19 takes a dramatic turn as Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal’s once-strong friendship crumbles.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 08:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Bigg Boss Season 19 house saw relationships taking a 180-degree turn. From one of the closest bonds inside the BB house, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal's friendship seems to have now hit a breaking point.

From comforting each other during emotional lows to now being seen as strong allies in the early weeks, their dynamics took a sharp turn in the latest episode, leaving Tanya visibly feeling.

The episode began with tensions brewing between Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, and Farhana Bhatt.

Tanya, who had been one of Neelam's closest friends, was abused by housemates of each ring after she chose to maintain friendship with Farhana, the very contestant who had emotionally hurt Neelam during a previous task.

The situation escalated quickly, with most housemates, including Neelam, cornering Tanya and holding her responsible for Neelam's breakdown.

What left Tanya most disturbed, however, was Amaal Mallik's reaction.

Instead of offering support, Amaal appeared detached and dismissive.

Amaal was heard saying that Tanya was an attention seeker and would probably be happy now that everyone is talking about her. His words deeply hurt Tanya, who had earlier been one of his biggest emotional supporters in the house.

In the initial weeks, Tanya was often seen calming Amaal during his text messages, reassuring him when he felt misunderstood and standing by him through difficult moments.

However, after Malti saw his wild card entry, the equation began to change.

Malti was seen attempting to influence Amaal's opinion of Tanya, telling him that Tanya's actions were purely strategic, something that seemed to impact his behaviour towards her.

Later, Tanya tried to clarify her stance to Neelam, saying that her friendship for her doesn't seem to be mutual and that maybe Neelam's emotions were shaped by her own convenience.

Despite her efforts, Tanya ended the day feeling isolated and betrayed, especially by someone whom she called her close confidant once upon a time.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 08:13 AM (IST)
Amaal Mallik Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal Neelam Giri Farhana Bhatt
