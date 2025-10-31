Friends turned foes inside the Bigg Boss 19 house after a heated exchange between Amaal Mallik and Malti Chahar took place after the latter called the music composer “gutter”.

A new promo shared by the channel was shared on Instagram, which was captioned: “Ghar mein shuru hua emotional storm jab Malti aur Amaal ke beech huyi takraar!”

In the promo, Amaal walks up to Malti in the garden area and says “I told you not to disrespect me,” after a disagreement between the two. Malti tried to calm the situation, saying, “Let me speak to you later,” to which Amaal firmly replied, “Gutter wutter nahi bolneka.”

The argument drew the attention of housemate Tanya Mittal intervened, asking Amaal, “Woh tereko kya gutter gutter bol rahi thi?”

To which, Kunickaa Sadanand added, “She’ll wear a sweater and talk rubbish,” while Tanya commented that Malti is “trying to make all sorts of angles” with Amaal.

Defending herself, Malti is heard saying: “I’ve never done anything like this in my life.”

Amaal said: “If she’s talking rudely, then talk to her.”

Mridul Tiwari then told Malti that Tanya wants to keep a hold on Amaal.

The recent Weeken Ka Vaar episode saw a shocking double elimination with Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama being shown the exit door.

Currently, the contestants in the show include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, , Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

This week the entire house was nominated after contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur broke the basic house rule of whispering and talking without the mic.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

