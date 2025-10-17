Bigg Boss 19 Erupts: Amaal Mallik’s Fight With Farhana Bhatt Turns Ugly After ‘B-Grade’ Comment

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned chaotic as a verbal spat between Amaal Mallik and Farhana Bhatt spiraled out of control, turning into one of the season’s most controversial moments. The confrontation erupted during the captaincy task, where contestants were asked to either deliver or shred emotional letters sent by their families.

Farhana’s decision to shred Neelam Giri’s letter, calling it a strategic move, left the house in shock. A teary-eyed Neelam expressed her disappointment while Amaal and several others criticized Farhana for being insensitive. The argument soon took a volatile turn when Amaal snatched Farhana’s food plate and smashed it in anger.

Amaal’s ‘B-Grade’ Remark Sparks Outrage

As the confrontation escalated, Amaal lashed out at Farhana with the remark, “Tu aur teri maa dono B-grade ho.” The comment, made in retaliation after Farhana reportedly called him “B-grade,” crossed a line for many, leading to widespread outrage both inside and outside the house.

Farhana’s team quickly responded with a strong statement on X, condemning Amaal’s behaviour. The post read, “Amaal, the confidence you can’t show in front of the men in the house somehow only comes out when it’s the women. How much of a man are you, really? Throwing food from someone’s plate isn’t drama, it’s pure disrespect… Commenting on Farhana’s parents, especially her mother, was beyond low.”

We've always valued Farhana and Amaal's friendship in the past. But, Farhana herself spoke behind her own friends, disrespected Amaal over a simple thing and even tore Neelam’s family letter just to get back. Everyone has crossed lines...let’s not act like only one person went… https://t.co/Hg1cpbov7Z — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) October 16, 2025

It also added, “She was genuinely hurt, imagine hearing such things from someone you once called a friend. As Farhana said, ‘That’s why I cried. I don’t even want my mom to come during family week and see people like this.’”

Amaal’s Team Defends His Reaction

Responding to the backlash, Amaal’s team issued a statement defending his side. “We’ve always valued Farhana and Amaal’s friendship in the past. But, Farhana herself spoke behind her own friends, disrespected Amaal over a simple thing and even tore Neelam’s family letter just to get back,” the post read.

The statement continued, “Everyone has crossed lines…let’s not act like only one person went wrong. Taali kabhi ek hi haath se nahi bajti. And about the ‘confidence’ part, we’ve all seen Amaal’s biggest fights have been with men.”

Fans Demand Action From Bigg Boss

The explosive fight has polarized the Bigg Boss 19 house, with contestants taking sides and fans flooding social media with reactions. Many have urged Bigg Boss to take strict action against Amaal for his aggressive outburst and personal remarks.

With tensions at an all-time high, all eyes are now on Weekend Ka Vaar, where host Salman Khan is expected to address the controversy and restore order in the house.