Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19 Erupts: Amaal Mallik’s Fight With Farhana Bhatt Turns Ugly After ‘B-Grade’ Comment

Bigg Boss 19 Erupts: Amaal Mallik’s Fight With Farhana Bhatt Turns Ugly After ‘B-Grade’ Comment

Amaal Mallik and Farhana Bhatt’s explosive fight on Bigg Boss 19 over Neelam Giri’s letter leads to personal attacks and social media backlash.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned chaotic as a verbal spat between Amaal Mallik and Farhana Bhatt spiraled out of control, turning into one of the season’s most controversial moments. The confrontation erupted during the captaincy task, where contestants were asked to either deliver or shred emotional letters sent by their families.

Farhana’s decision to shred Neelam Giri’s letter, calling it a strategic move, left the house in shock. A teary-eyed Neelam expressed her disappointment while Amaal and several others criticized Farhana for being insensitive. The argument soon took a volatile turn when Amaal snatched Farhana’s food plate and smashed it in anger.

Amaal’s ‘B-Grade’ Remark Sparks Outrage

As the confrontation escalated, Amaal lashed out at Farhana with the remark, “Tu aur teri maa dono B-grade ho.” The comment, made in retaliation after Farhana reportedly called him “B-grade,” crossed a line for many, leading to widespread outrage both inside and outside the house.

Farhana’s team quickly responded with a strong statement on X, condemning Amaal’s behaviour. The post read, “Amaal, the confidence you can’t show in front of the men in the house somehow only comes out when it’s the women. How much of a man are you, really? Throwing food from someone’s plate isn’t drama, it’s pure disrespect… Commenting on Farhana’s parents, especially her mother, was beyond low.”

 

It also added, “She was genuinely hurt, imagine hearing such things from someone you once called a friend. As Farhana said, ‘That’s why I cried. I don’t even want my mom to come during family week and see people like this.’”

Amaal’s Team Defends His Reaction

Responding to the backlash, Amaal’s team issued a statement defending his side. “We’ve always valued Farhana and Amaal’s friendship in the past. But, Farhana herself spoke behind her own friends, disrespected Amaal over a simple thing and even tore Neelam’s family letter just to get back,” the post read.

The statement continued, “Everyone has crossed lines…let’s not act like only one person went wrong. Taali kabhi ek hi haath se nahi bajti. And about the ‘confidence’ part, we’ve all seen Amaal’s biggest fights have been with men.”

Fans Demand Action From Bigg Boss

The explosive fight has polarized the Bigg Boss 19 house, with contestants taking sides and fans flooding social media with reactions. Many have urged Bigg Boss to take strict action against Amaal for his aggressive outburst and personal remarks.

With tensions at an all-time high, all eyes are now on Weekend Ka Vaar, where host Salman Khan is expected to address the controversy and restore order in the house.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amaal Mallik Bigg Boss Fight Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Neelam Giri Farhana Bhatt
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
World
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Election 2025
Congress Releases First List Of Candidates For Bihar Polls Amid Seat-Sharing Deadlock
Congress Releases First List Of Candidates For Bihar Polls Amid Seat-Sharing Deadlock
World
'Speaking To President Putin Now...': Trump Holds 'Lengthy' Phone Call Ahead Of Meeting With Zelenskyy
'Speaking To President Putin Now...': Trump Holds 'Lengthy' Phone Call
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget