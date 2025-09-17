Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj’s Violent Clash With Shehbaaz Sparks Eviction Buzz

The Bigg Boss 19 house witnessed one of its most intense moments yet as a verbal spat over kitchen responsibilities escalated into a full-blown brawl. The chaos began when singer Amaal Mallik confronted Kunickaa Sadanand for allegedly interfering with kitchen chores. What started as a disagreement quickly spiraled into a shouting match, with Kunickaa accusing Amaal of disrespect.

Things took a dramatic turn when contestant Abhishek Bajaj stepped in and said, “Respect is earned,” seemingly siding with Amaal. This triggered fellow contestant Shehbaaz Badesha, who took issue with Abhishek’s remark—leading to a violent altercation between the two.

Shehbaaz vs. Abhishek: Physical Fight Sparks Eviction Speculations

Eyewitnesses inside the Bigg Boss house claim that the fight between Abhishek and Shehbaaz was not just verbal but turned physical, prompting immediate intervention from the production team. Rumors are now swirling that Abhishek Bajaj—often referred to as one of the most aggressive housemates—has been removed from the show following the incident.

While fans are waiting for an official statement, social media is abuzz with the phrase “Humara Bajaj evicted,” hinting at Abhishek’s possible exit. However, Colors TV and the showrunners have yet to confirm any eviction related to the fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Abhishek’s Past Altercations with Amaal Mallik Resurface

This isn’t the first time Abhishek Bajaj has clashed with housemates. In an earlier episode, he and Amaal Mallik had a fiery disagreement after Abhishek chose to eat on a sofa where Amaal claimed he sleeps. The disagreement quickly turned ugly with Amaal hurling insults and saying: "Us din isne mereko eliminate kiya maine isko ek bhi baar pucha ke kyun kia? Baar baar 100 bar puchna hai ke kyun kar rahe ho toh ghar jao, choodi peheno, saree bhi odh lo, bindi bhi laga lo."

The controversial comment sparked criticism outside the house, raising questions about the tone of arguments on national television.

Double Eviction Shocker: Nagma and Natalia Exit

Adding to the drama, the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw the exit of two contestants—Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia. After her eviction, Nagma shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, featuring a clip of host Farah Khan announcing her elimination.

In her caption, Nagma apologized to fans, saying health issues prevented her from giving her best. Despite her short stint, she expressed gratitude for the experience:

“Even though my Bigg Boss journey was short, it will always be special to me.”

With rising tensions, unexpected exits, and the game heating up, Bigg Boss 19 continues to deliver unpredictable twists that keep both contestants and audiences on edge. All eyes are now on the upcoming episodes to see if Abhishek Bajaj’s eviction will be officially confirmed.