Baseer Ali Loses Patience Over Nehal Chudasama Talk After Bigg Boss 19: ‘Mera Peecha Chhod Do’

In the aftermath of the Bigg Boss 19 finale, tensions between former housemates appear far from settled. Contestant Baseer Ali has now publicly distanced himself from Nehal Chudasama, making it clear that he no longer wishes to be associated with her and bluntly telling her to back off with a firm “mera peecha chhod do.”

Baseer Ali reacts strongly

While Baseer and Nehal were seen sharing a fairly warm equation at the time of their eviction, things seem to have taken a sharp turn since then. During a recent public appearance, photographers questioned Baseer about Nehal, prompting a visibly irritated response. The actor said he was tired of his name repeatedly being linked to hers and had reached a breaking point.

An upset Baseer said, “Main tang aa chuka hoon saare clips dekh kar (I am fed up of seeing all those clips). I don't want to keep the friendship. I am fed up of hearing the word 'immature'. Mera peecha chodho. Mujhe dosti nahi rakhni hai… Get a life… Stay away from me and my name… Fans bhi bore hogaye (Fans are also bored now).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

He further added, “Itni hatred… Aage badho zindagi mein (move on in life). I just want her to stay away from me and my name. Wherever she is going, she is using my name and repeating the same story again and again. Baar baar Baseer Baseer! Khud ka kuch karo. Bigg Boss khatam ho chuka hai (Do something in your life. Bigg Boss is over).”

During the same interaction, Baseer was also asked about Gaurav Khanna’s win on Bigg Boss 19. Responding to the query, he maintained that the decision lay entirely with the audience and acknowledged Gaurav Khanna as the rightful winner of the season.

What went wrong between Baseer and Nehal

Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Baseer Ali had developed a close bond with Nehal Chudasama, which many viewers took note of. However, following their double eviction, Baseer unfollowed Nehal on social media, signalling trouble between the two. He later revealed that he came across clips in which Nehal allegedly spoke negatively about him, something he said he could not accept. This, according to Baseer, led him to draw a clear line and end their friendship.

Bigg Boss 19 concluded on December 7, but it seems the post-show fallout among contestants is still very much unfolding.