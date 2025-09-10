Ayaan Lall Breaks Silence On Kunickaa Sadanand Vs Tanya Mittal Spat In Bigg Boss 19

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAyaan Lall Breaks Silence On Kunickaa Sadanand Vs Tanya Mittal Spat In Bigg Boss 19

Ayaan Lall speaks out in support of his mother Kunickaa Sadanand after her clash with Tanya Mittal on Bigg Boss 19. He opens up about the incident and defends her remarks.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
In the wake of an explosive nomination task on 'Bigg Boss 19', Kunickaa Sadanand came under fire for her remarks toward Tanya Mittal that left the latter in tears. During the altercation, Kunickaa criticized Tanya's upbringing and made the controversial comment, "Tumhari mummy ne nahi sikhaya." As backlash erupted within the house, Kunickaa’s son, Ayaan Lall, has stepped forward to defend his mother in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha.

“Two Worlds Are Colliding”: Ayaan Explains the Clash

Ayaan pointed out the stark differences between Tanya’s and his mother’s backgrounds, emphasizing that the clash stems from differing life experiences.

“We come from a very different place than Tanya does. Apparently, her garden is as big as the whole house. She said, ‘I live in a 25,000 square feet house’. She comes from Gwalior. On the other hand, Mumbai is an expensive place. We live in a 1500 square feet house.”

He further highlighted that his mother has had to shoulder responsibilities alone.

“She has always had to be alone. She has always had to do everything on her own. She had to be a father and a mother.”

Misunderstood Message: Cooking as a Life Skill

Ayaan also clarified what his mother truly intended when making remarks about life skills like cooking.

“What my mom meant was ‘I didn’t have the money to have a maid. Cooking is a life skill. Of course, if you don’t know how to cook, it’s not a bad thing. If you know how to cook, that’s also not a bad thing’. But you need to see that two different worlds are colliding, and this is a house; things will get dirty."

He defended Kunickaa's stance, saying that her comments stemmed from Tanya’s own words.

“Tanya has told us that she doesn’t know how to open a fridge door. She has told us that she has an elevator in the kitchen. She has also told us that her mother never taught her how to peel onions or cucumbers. We understand that and it is not wrong. If you don’t know how to open a fridge door, fine, learn it. If somebody’s teaching you, don’t complain about it."

“She Is Being Targeted”: Ayaan Slams Criticism

When questioned about why Kunickaa dragged Tanya's mother into the discussion, despite being sensitive about her own children being mentioned, Ayaan stood firm in her defense.

“Just because I went on stage and I saw my mother and I got emotional because I saw my mother, you cannot play that card... But yes, she is being targeted for that. She will stand her ground and she is not going to back down in any way."

He concluded by stating that family-related comments are not exclusive to Kunickaa this season.

“Several contestants have talked about others’ families in this season. I don’t want to name anybody. You also know that several contestants have made such comments. Everybody has been saying it. Her family was also dragged into it and I think she handled it in a very good manner."

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Bigg Boss Nominations BIGG BOSS CONTROVERSY Kunickaa Sadanand Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal Kunickaa Sadanand Son Ayaan Lall Bigg Boss Drama
