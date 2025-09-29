Awez Darbar Evicted From Bigg Boss 19 Days After Gauahar Khan Slammed His Game

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Popular content creator Awez Darbar became the latest contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 19 during Sunday’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode. Hosted by Salman Khan, the episode saw Awez exit the show after receiving fewer audience votes compared to other nominated contestants including Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, and Neelam Giri.

The eviction came just days after a critical on-air moment when Gauahar Khan, Awez’s sister-in-law, visited the Bigg Boss house and expressed disappointment over his performance. Her stern advice now seems to have foreshadowed his departure.

Gauahar Khan’s Reality Check for Awez

During her recent visit, Gauahar Khan did not mince words while speaking to Awez. She said,

“Aap ka waha par kya ho raha hain, Awez? If you don't fight your battle, who will? Aap bilkul chup ho unn muddo pe jaha par aapko bolna chahiye.”

The moment went viral, with many fans agreeing that Awez appeared too passive in the high-stakes environment of the reality show.

Inside Awez Darbar’s Journey in the House

Despite a massive online fanbase, over 20.4 million followers on Instagram and 12.6 million YouTube subscribers, Awez struggled to find his footing on Bigg Boss 19. His gameplay remained underwhelming throughout the season, prompting Salman Khan himself to urge him to be more active and visible in the house dynamics.

Though he had strong friendships with Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, and Abhishek Bajaj, his clashes with Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik brought him into the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Allegations also surfaced from fellow contestants accusing him of character issues involving his real-life girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar.

Awez had entered the show with Nagma and even proposed to her on air. She was evicted two weeks ago. The couple, who had originally planned to marry in December, postponed their wedding for the show.

What’s Next for Bigg Boss 19?

With Awez out, the competition intensifies among the remaining contestants. Bigg Boss 19 continues to stream at 9 pm on JioCinema, followed by its TV telecast at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

The show features a dynamic mix of celebrities including Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik, among others. Nagma Mirajkar and international contestant Natalia Janoszek were the first to be eliminated in a double eviction earlier this season.