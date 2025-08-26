The premiere episode of 'Bigg Boss 19' saw a heartfelt moment when social media influencer and choreographer Awez Darbar shared details about his personal struggles. Opening up to his fellow housemates, Awez spoke about the challenges he faced growing up amid his parents’ separation and how a past relationship betrayal shaped his outlook on trust and love.

Awez On His Parents’ Separation

Speaking about his childhood, Awez revealed how his parents’ separation left a deep mark on him. Recalling those difficult days, he said, “Mere mom dad ke separation ke baad na, voh log alag ho gaye uske baad, mere andar bachpan mei joh jhagde dekha tha… Most of the time kya hota hai malum, galti teri bhi nahi hoti, teri bhi nahi hoti but kisiko sunna hi nahi hai mai kya bolna chah raha hu. Uski vajese lafde hote hai aadhe se zyada.”

The influencer confessed that growing up in such an environment made him more sensitive in his personal relationships later in life.

Heartbreak And Trust Issues

Awez went on to share that he had once given his all in a romantic relationship, only to be cheated on. “Meko koi ladki pasand aa gayi thi… Mai apna 100% dunga toh shayad sab thik rahega. Par bhai voh madam ji ne mere aaju baaju jitne dost the sabke sath mei… Tabse mera mind aisa ho gaya ki I think nahi karna hai. Muje rehna hi nahi kisi ke sath.”

The revelation left many of his fellow contestants emotional, as Awez admitted that the incident left him hesitant to pursue new relationships.

His Take On Bigg Boss Drama

Ahead of entering the house on August 24, Awez spoke to News18 Showsha about his strategy for the show. He clarified that while he doesn’t intend to create unnecessary drama, he is prepared to handle conflicts if they come his way. “I’m not going to run away from drama. If drama comes upon me, then I will continue it in a very subtle and nice way… I will not be fake (in the show). I will stay natural,” he shared.

Who Is Awez Darbar?

Awez is the younger son of music composer Ismail Darbar and the brother-in-law of actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan. Known for his choreography and viral dance videos, Awez first rose to fame on TikTok and later launched his YouTube channel in 2014. In 2019, he co-founded B You Academy along with his brother Zaid Darbar and Tejal Pimpley, inaugurated by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.