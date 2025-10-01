Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAvika Gor & Milind Chandwani Groove To Dhol Beats Post-Wedding, Distribute Sweets To Paps | Watch

Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Groove To Dhol Beats Post-Wedding, Distribute Sweets To Paps | Watch

TV actress Avika Gor married Milind Chandwani in a grand wedding on Pati Patni Aur Panga’s set. The star-studded event was attended by Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Munawar Faruqui, and more.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 09:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Television star Avika Gor, who rose to fame with Balika Vadhu, has tied the knot with her long-time partner Milind Chandwani. The couple’s much-anticipated wedding took place on September 30, 2025, in a grand ceremony hosted on the sets of the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga.

The event turned into a glittering celebration with several television personalities gracing the occasion, including Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Gurmeet Choudhary, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, and Sonali Bendre.

A Regal Bride and Groom

Avika looked radiant in a classic red bridal lehenga, enhanced by her elegant emerald jewellery. Her groom, Milind, perfectly complemented her look in a golden sherwani. The couple’s traditional wedding festivities featured all the rituals, from the haldi and mehndi ceremonies to the lively barat procession and pheras.

After exchanging vows, the newlyweds were also spotted celebrating their union by dancing joyfully to the beats of dhol, leaving their guests mesmerized.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Avika Gor on Marrying Milind

Speaking about her wedding, Avika expressed heartfelt emotions over the milestone: “There are days when I wake up and remind myself that it’s real. I feel very lucky and blessed to have found a partner who supports me, understands me, and always pushes me to grow in life."

The actress also explained why celebrating her wedding on the show’s set was meaningful for her and her fans: “I always used to tell my parents, ‘I will either do a court marriage that no one will get to know about or have a grand wedding that the whole world will celebrate.’ It’s like my childhood dream is coming true."

Their Journey Together

Avika and Milind’s love story began in Hyderabad in 2020, where they first met through mutual friends. After five years of companionship, Milind proposed to Avika, and the couple made their engagement official in June 2025.

Milind Chandwani, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, has built a career spanning software, education, and social work. He is also the founder of the NGO Camp Diaries, reflecting his passion for community service.

With their love story now sealed in marriage, Avika and Milind’s wedding remains one of the most talked-about celebrity unions of the year.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 09:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Avika Gor Balika Vadhu Avika Gor Wedding Pati Patni Aur Panga Wedding Avika Gor Wedding Video Avika Gor Milind Love Story
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Government Faces Shutdown After Senate Fails To Pass Last-Minute Funding Bill
US Government Faces Shutdown After Senate Fails To Pass Last-Minute Funding Bill
World
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
Entertainment
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
India
Karur Stampede: Vijay In First Video Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge, ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Karur Stampede: Vijay In First Video Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge, ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Railway Police Arrest Youth For Dangerous Train Stunt At Borivali After Viral Video Sparks Probe
Dehradun protest erupts over “I Love Mohammed” social media post, police control crowd
Breaking: UP ATS Arrests Four Militants Planning Sharia Push, Weapons Funding Linked To Pakistan
Bihar Election: Bihar final voter list to be released today; 7.35 crore names expected, minor cuts possible
Swami Chaitanyanand Uncooperative In Custody As Mobile Forensics Reveal Key Evidence Amid Outcry Now
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Nishakant Ojha
Dr Nishakant Ojha
Bagram Air Base: Why A Trump-Led US Return Could Ignite New Faultlines For India
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget