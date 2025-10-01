Television star Avika Gor, who rose to fame with Balika Vadhu, has tied the knot with her long-time partner Milind Chandwani. The couple’s much-anticipated wedding took place on September 30, 2025, in a grand ceremony hosted on the sets of the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga.

The event turned into a glittering celebration with several television personalities gracing the occasion, including Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Gurmeet Choudhary, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, and Sonali Bendre.

A Regal Bride and Groom

Avika looked radiant in a classic red bridal lehenga, enhanced by her elegant emerald jewellery. Her groom, Milind, perfectly complemented her look in a golden sherwani. The couple’s traditional wedding festivities featured all the rituals, from the haldi and mehndi ceremonies to the lively barat procession and pheras.

After exchanging vows, the newlyweds were also spotted celebrating their union by dancing joyfully to the beats of dhol, leaving their guests mesmerized.

Avika Gor on Marrying Milind

Speaking about her wedding, Avika expressed heartfelt emotions over the milestone: “There are days when I wake up and remind myself that it’s real. I feel very lucky and blessed to have found a partner who supports me, understands me, and always pushes me to grow in life."

The actress also explained why celebrating her wedding on the show’s set was meaningful for her and her fans: “I always used to tell my parents, ‘I will either do a court marriage that no one will get to know about or have a grand wedding that the whole world will celebrate.’ It’s like my childhood dream is coming true."

Their Journey Together

Avika and Milind’s love story began in Hyderabad in 2020, where they first met through mutual friends. After five years of companionship, Milind proposed to Avika, and the couple made their engagement official in June 2025.

Milind Chandwani, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, has built a career spanning software, education, and social work. He is also the founder of the NGO Camp Diaries, reflecting his passion for community service.

With their love story now sealed in marriage, Avika and Milind’s wedding remains one of the most talked-about celebrity unions of the year.