Arjun Bijlani’s Naagin Throwback With Mouni Roy Sparks Major Nostalgia

HomeEntertainmentTelevisionArjun Bijlani’s Naagin Throwback With Mouni Roy Sparks Major Nostalgia

Arjun Bijlani joins the “2026 is the new 2016” trend, sharing nostalgic throwback photos with Naagin co-stars Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan, delighting television fans.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 06:19 PM (IST)

A popular name in the television industry, Arjun Bijlani, recalled his 'Naagin' days with Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan as he hopped on the ongoing '2026 is the new 2016" trend.

Arjun took to his official Instagram account and dropped a couple of old photos from 10 years ago.

One of the photos showed Arjun facing the camera with Mouni and Adaa standing on each side.

While both the ladies twinned in matching white sarees with a golden border, Arjun was seen looking all handsome in ethnic wear.

"Moments of 2016 !! #nostalgia #time #arjunbijlani," he simply captioned the post.

The post further included some throwback glimpses of his time with his wife Neha, and son Ayaan, and also his shoot diaries for the dance reality show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9".

We could also see some other precious glimpses from Arjun's life from 2016 in the post.

The first season of the popular show, "Naagin", which featured Mouni, Arjun, and Adaa as the lead, aired from 1 November 2015 to 5 June 2016.

Arjun and Mouni, fondly remembered as Ritik and Shivanya from "Naagin" Season 1, recently came together yet again during the wedding reception of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben.

Arjun took to his IG and uploaded a gamut of pictures from the wedding reception, along with the caption, “Be blessed forever @stebinben and @nupursanon. There is a world of love that exists !! Nupur ben maja ma.. Have the best journey ahead ……. #stebinnupurwedding. (sic)”.

The album had Arjun posing with Mouni, sparking nostalgia among television buffs.

Reacting to the post, an Insta user commented, "The last slide literally gives Ritik Shivanya Vibes".

The second comment read, "Last pic rithik and shivanya at raheja family function."

Another one shared, "Awhhh #Rivanya reunion also congrats to @stebinben & @nupursanon."

One of the cybercitizens penned, "Ritik shewaniya together".

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
