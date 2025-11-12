Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAmaal Mallik’s ‘Struggle’ Story Leaves Bigg Boss 19 Contestants In Splits

Amaal Mallik’s ‘Struggle’ Story Leaves Bigg Boss 19 Contestants In Splits

Amaal Mallik’s account of his early struggles in the music industry turned into a funny moment on Bigg Boss 19, as contestants playfully teased him for having “first-world problems.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 09:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A fun yet revealing exchange unfolded in the Bigg Boss 19 house when singer-composer Amaal Mallik became the centre of some good-natured ribbing from his fellow contestants over his idea of “struggle.” What began as an earnest conversation about his journey in Bollywood quickly turned humorous, as housemates playfully questioned what “struggle” means for someone hailing from a renowned musical family.

Amaal Mallik opens up about his journey

Sharing his story with the contestants, Amaal said, “Meri bahut ladaai hai industry mein (I’ve had a lot of conflicts in the film industry). I wanted to be a cricketer, but that didn’t happen. My first film flopped, and when I tried assisting other composers, no one hired me. They used to mock me, saying, ‘Now you’ve become a music director.’ I felt so low that I called my aunt in New Zealand and told her I was coming there.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bigg Boss (@biggbosscolors.tv)

Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More joke

His heartfelt revelation, however, sparked laughter across the room. Gaurav Khanna joked, “During tension, where is he going? New Zealand!” while Pranit More chimed in, “Rich people’s life. We used to go to Shirdi.” Gaurav continued the banter, “If I had to go somewhere, my mausi lives in Kanpur,” and Pranit concluded with another quip: “Our struggle was such that we could only manage one trip to the US. These are first-world problems.” Gaurav ended on a light note, saying, “These types of problems, I can handle.”

About Amaal Mallik

Born into a family steeped in music—son of composer Daboo Malik and nephew of Anu Malik—Amaal made his debut as a composer with Jai Ho (2014), contributing three songs to the Salman Khan starrer. Though the soundtrack didn’t create major waves, he soon found his rhythm with hits from Roy, Ek Paheli Leela, All Is Well, Hero, and Airlift, gradually establishing himself as one of the leading young composers in the industry.

Bigg Boss 19 sees shocking double eviction

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 delivered an unexpected twist during Weekend Ka Vaar. In a surprise double eviction, contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were shown the door. Among the five nominees—Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, and Abhishek Bajaj—it was Pranit More who changed the game by using his special saving power to protect Ashnoor. Fans were left stunned as Abhishek, once considered a strong contender, was evicted. His elimination drew mixed reactions online, with former contestant Awez Darbar calling it “unfair.”

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 09:57 PM (IST)
Amaal Mallik Bigg Boss 19
