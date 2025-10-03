Amaal Mallik On Heartbreak: ‘Girlfriend Married During Kabir Singh, Life Felt Like A Movie’

Music composer Amaal Mallik, who has been making waves as one of the most prominent contestants on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19, recently opened up about the personal and professional challenges that shaped his journey in the industry.

Amaal Malik shares about his heartbreak

In a candid conversation with fellow contestant Farrhana, Amaal spoke about a past relationship that ended painfully due to opposition from his ex-girlfriend’s family over religious differences. “She was literally sick, so weak… I sat with her for hours and tried to explain that her parents weren’t agreeing,” he recalled. Reflecting on the heartbreak of her eventual wedding, he said, “She asked me on stage and even over the phone, ‘If you come, I won’t get married.’ I couldn’t go because then it would come on me, and I had to balance my career and respect for my mom and dad.”

He also shared that his life's biggest heartbreak happened when he was working with Kabir Khan. “When all this was happening, I was working on Kabir Singh. It felt like my life was playing out like a movie.”

Amaal went on to speak about the difficulties he faced in 2020 after the end of the relationship, a period marked by depression and differences with his parents.

Amaal Malik on his responsibilities

Despite the setbacks, he highlighted the sense of responsibility that kept him moving forward. “I’ve been running my house ever since I was 15. My first film I worked on as a background music assistant, and since then I had to keep moving forward. I had responsibilities and couldn’t stop.” He credited his father’s health and expectations as a key motivator: “There was a point where all doors were closed for me… I just felt, before something happens to my dad, I have to be successful. I had to make it.”

Speaking about his early days in the industry, Amaal shared, “My dad left 20 films for me. I started as a big assistant at 15, and from there, everything was learning on the go. We used to ask our dad why we haven’t gotten invitations for Filmfare or big gigs. He’d say, ‘I’ve done 75 films so far, and still nobody has called me.’ That gave me a certain anger, a drive to push myself further.”

Despite the heartbreak and hurdles, Amaal reflected proudly on the path that led him to recognition. “Right now, in my generation, I’m the most well-known music director. I’ve made my place, and it’s been through dedication, hard work, and persistence. I’ve faced heartbreak, pressure, and responsibilities, but that’s what shaped me.”

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Amaal’s latest project was the Indian-Vietnamese romantic drama Love in Vietnam.