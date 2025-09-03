Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAly Goni Stays Silent During ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ Chant, Netizens React To Video

Aly Goni Stays Silent During ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ Chant, Netizens React To Video

Aly Goni’s silence during the “Ganpati Bappa Morya” chant at a Mumbai celebration with Jasmine Bhasin sparked debate online, with fans divided over his choice and defending his personal beliefs.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 08:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Mumbai are known for drawing television’s most popular faces, but this year, it wasn’t just the glamour that made headlines—it was Aly Goni’s silence. The actor, who attended the celebrations with his partner Jasmine Bhasin, found himself at the centre of online debate after a video went viral showing him not chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Viral video triggers mixed reactions

In the widely shared clip, Jasmine is seen urging Aly to join in, but he remains quiet. The moment quickly became a hot topic on social media. While some criticised him for attending but not participating, others defended his stance, calling it a matter of personal faith.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Filmy Mag | Bollywood News, Facts & Updates (@filmy_mag)

One user commented, “Itna uncomfortable feel ho raha h toh aaya kyu Jasmin ko sochna chahiye.” Another wrote, “Issse acha to sonakshi ka pati hai.” A third added, “But muh kyun bana raha hai itna atleast he should smile gracefully.”

Supporters, however, were quick to counter the negativity. “Did he force her to offer namaz? Respect other’s faith too,” one fan pointed out. Another said, “Kya ali ne Jasmine ko bola hai naamaz padhne yaa ramzan ke roze rakhne nhi naa to ab kyu ali pe sawal utha Rahe ho.” A third comment read, “Jasmine should not ask him to chant.”

Adding fuel to the fire, another video surfaced from the same event showing Aly, dressed in traditional attire, posing for photographers alongside Jasmine and actress Nia Sharma. As the paparazzi chanted “Ganpati Bappa,” and the crowd responded with “Morya,” Aly remained silent once again.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Buzzzooka Prime (@buzzzookaprime)

Faith, respect, and personal choice

The online chatter has since evolved into a larger conversation about religious freedom and personal boundaries. While some accused the actor of disrespect, many argued that his presence at the event with friends should hold more significance than chanting slogans.

Jasmine Bhasin on negativity

Aly and Jasmine, who rose to fame as a couple during Bigg Boss 14, continue to enjoy a strong fan following despite occasional trolling. Jasmine previously addressed online criticism of their relationship in an interview with The Indian Express, saying, “The relationship is between the two of us, we have an understanding, we have had these conversations. We have reached a common ground, we have accepted each other the way we are. We are sorted between us, so nobody’s opinions matter. Still, if people give negative opinions that can affect our relationship, then shame on them.”

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 08:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aly Goni Ganesh Chaturthi
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR On Kunbi Certificate
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR
World
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
World
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Leverage Russia Ties Amid Ukraine War
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Use Russia Ties For Peace In Europe
India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget