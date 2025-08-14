Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentNew On OTT: Tehran, Saare Jahan Se Accha, Court Kacheri, And More To Watch Online This Week

New On OTT: Tehran, Saare Jahan Se Accha, Court Kacheri, And More To Watch Online This Week

This week’s OTT lineup features Tehran, Saare Jahan Se Accha, Court Kacheri, and more thrillers, comedies, and family-friendly series to stream.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 04:12 PM (IST)

This week’s OTT lineup promises something for every mood, from high-stakes spy dramas and psychological horror to laugh-out-loud animated adventures. Whether you’re in the mood for suspense, action, or comedy, these releases hitting platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and Amazon Prime Video between August 11–15 are sure to keep you entertained.

Tehran (ZEE5, August 14): Geopolitical thriller starring John Abraham as Delhi cop Rajeev Kumar, caught in international crises. Cast includes Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Madhurima Tuli.

Saare Jahan Se Accha (Netflix, August 13): Spy thriller with Pratik Gandhi as an Indian operative dismantling an enemy nuclear program. Co-stars Sunny Hinduja and Suhail Nayyar. Produced by Gaurav Shukla.

Andhera (Amazon Prime Video/MX Player, August 14): Police procedural meets psychological horror in neon-lit Mumbai. Stars Bhavesh Patil, Surveen Chawla, Pranay Pachauri, Priya Bapat, and Vatsal Sheth.

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends (JioHotstar, August 12): Preschool-friendly superhero adventures featuring Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho.

Alien: Earth (JioHotstar, August 12): Prequel to Ridley Scott’s Alien, following chaos after a mysterious space vessel crash-lands. Stars Sydney Chandler and Adarsh Gourav.

Night Always Comes (Netflix, August 15): Crime drama following a young woman racing to save her home from eviction while confronting dangerous criminals.

Butterfly (Prime Video, August 13): Story of a daughter confronting the truth about her dangerous profession when her presumed-dead father reappears. Blends espionage, betrayal, and emotional stakes.

Dog Man (JioHotstar, August 11): Hilarious animated cop series from the creators of Captain Underpants.

Fixed (Netflix, August 13): Adult animated comedy featuring a mischievous dog on a chaotic misadventure.

Other Notable Releases
 Court Kacheri – SonyLIV, August 13, 2025
 Outlander – Season 7, Part 1 – Netflix, August 11, 2025
 Love Hurts – JioHotstar, August 7, 2025
 Freaky Tales – HBO Max, August 9, 2025
 Bindiya Ki Bahubali – Amazon Prime Video / MX Player, August 10, 2025

ALSO READ: Tehran Review: John Abraham Delivers An Intelligent, Purpose-Driven Action Thriller

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tehran OTT Releases
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bihar SIR: SC Orders ECI To Publish 65 Lakh Deleted Voter Names; Asks To Accept Aadhaar As Document
Bihar SIR: SC Orders ECI To Publish 65 Lakh Deleted Voter Names; Asks To Accept Aadhaar As Document
India
J-K: 12 Dead As Massive Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar Village, CM Omar Briefs Amit Shah As NDRF Teams Rushed
J-K: 12 Dead As Massive Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar Village, CM Omar Briefs Amit Shah As NDRF Teams Rushed
Cities
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
India
When And Where To Watch President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025?
When And Where To Watch President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025?
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget