New On OTT: Tehran, Saare Jahan Se Accha, Court Kacheri, And More To Watch Online This Week

This week’s OTT lineup promises something for every mood, from high-stakes spy dramas and psychological horror to laugh-out-loud animated adventures. Whether you’re in the mood for suspense, action, or comedy, these releases hitting platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and Amazon Prime Video between August 11–15 are sure to keep you entertained.

Tehran (ZEE5, August 14): Geopolitical thriller starring John Abraham as Delhi cop Rajeev Kumar, caught in international crises. Cast includes Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Madhurima Tuli.



Saare Jahan Se Accha (Netflix, August 13): Spy thriller with Pratik Gandhi as an Indian operative dismantling an enemy nuclear program. Co-stars Sunny Hinduja and Suhail Nayyar. Produced by Gaurav Shukla.



Andhera (Amazon Prime Video/MX Player, August 14): Police procedural meets psychological horror in neon-lit Mumbai. Stars Bhavesh Patil, Surveen Chawla, Pranay Pachauri, Priya Bapat, and Vatsal Sheth.



Iron Man and His Awesome Friends (JioHotstar, August 12): Preschool-friendly superhero adventures featuring Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho.



Alien: Earth (JioHotstar, August 12): Prequel to Ridley Scott’s Alien, following chaos after a mysterious space vessel crash-lands. Stars Sydney Chandler and Adarsh Gourav.



Night Always Comes (Netflix, August 15): Crime drama following a young woman racing to save her home from eviction while confronting dangerous criminals.



Butterfly (Prime Video, August 13): Story of a daughter confronting the truth about her dangerous profession when her presumed-dead father reappears. Blends espionage, betrayal, and emotional stakes.



Dog Man (JioHotstar, August 11): Hilarious animated cop series from the creators of Captain Underpants.



Fixed (Netflix, August 13): Adult animated comedy featuring a mischievous dog on a chaotic misadventure.

Other Notable Releases

Court Kacheri – SonyLIV, August 13, 2025

Outlander – Season 7, Part 1 – Netflix, August 11, 2025

Love Hurts – JioHotstar, August 7, 2025

Freaky Tales – HBO Max, August 9, 2025

Bindiya Ki Bahubali – Amazon Prime Video / MX Player, August 10, 2025

