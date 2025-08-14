Tehran Review: John Abraham Delivers An Intelligent, Purpose-Driven Action Thriller

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentTehran Review: John Abraham Delivers An Intelligent, Purpose-Driven Action Thriller

Tehran review: John Abraham starrer is a smartly crafted thriller that demands some awareness of Iran–Israel relations and India’s diplomatic stance.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 12:00 AM (IST)

Tehran review: When Vedha released, a journalist once asked John Abraham why he only does similar action films. John was visibly irked at the time, later apologising for his reaction. But in cinema, the strongest rebuttal comes through work — and Tehran is John’s answer. This is John in top form: action, emotion, and intelligence, all rolled into one. It’s not just a star vehicle; it’s a thinking man’s action film, and John does complete justice to it.

Tehran plot

Set in 2021, the plot begins with attacks on Israeli diplomats in India, one of which tragically kills a young flower-seller. These attacks stem from the long-standing hostility between Iran and Israel, but unfold on Indian soil. ACP Rajeev Kumar (John Abraham) is tasked with the investigation. Initially, suspicion falls on Pakistan, but as layers peel away, the web of politics, diplomacy, and betrayal grows thicker. In pursuit of the culprits, Rajeev finds himself in Tehran, Iran, alone and surrounded by danger. What happens next is the heart of the story.

How is Tehran

Tehran is a smartly crafted thriller that demands some awareness of Iran–Israel relations and India’s diplomatic stance. At just two hours, it’s tightly paced, holding your attention throughout. John Abraham anchors the film with restraint and purpose — here, action has meaning. Every fight, every shot fired serves the narrative, not spectacle. The screenplay occasionally feels needlessly complex, and the Persian dialogues requiring subtitles may put off some viewers. But this is no mindless masala — it’s a sharp, politically charged drama best suited for OTT viewing.

Performances

John is outstanding, balancing grit with emotional depth. Neeru Bajwa, in an unconventional role, impresses. Manushi Chhillar shines in her action moments, while Madhurima Tuli is effective as John’s wife. Dinaker Sharma and Hadi Khanjanpour deliver solid support.

Writing & direction

Written by Ritesh Shah, Ashish Verma, and Bindiya Karia, and directed by Arun Gopalan, the film could have benefited from simplifying certain political intricacies. Still, Gopalan’s direction keeps the tension tight and the atmosphere authentic.

Overall, Tehran is a gripping OTT thriller with brains, brawn, and a beating heart. Theran is streaming on Zee5.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 12:00 AM (IST)
Tehran John Abraham
Embed widget