Tannishtha Chatterjee Opens Up About Stage 4 Cancer & Support From Friends, Family

HomeEntertainmentTannishtha Chatterjee Opens Up About Stage 4 Cancer & Support From Friends, Family

Bollywood actress Tannishtha Chatterjee opens up about her stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer journey, praising her family and friends for unwavering support during tough times.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actress Tannishtha Chatterjee has courageously revealed her fight against stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer, offering fans an intimate glimpse into her challenging life. Eight months ago, Tannishtha was diagnosed with the severe condition, all while taking care of her 70-year-old mother and 9-year-old daughter, who both rely heavily on her support.

“So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult- to put it mildly. As if losing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back I got diagnosed of stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer. But this post is not about Pain. Its about love and strength. It can’t get worse than this. A 70yr old mother and 9 year all daughter .. both totally dependent on me," she shared in a heartfelt social media post.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tannishtha Chatterjee (@tannishtha_c)

Support System and Female Friendships Shine Through

Despite the immense difficulties, Tannishtha highlighted the role of her friends and family in helping her endure the hardship. “But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone. I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support, brought , genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days," she expressed.

Accompanying her post, Tannishtha shared a group photograph featuring Bollywood stars Divya Dutta, Lara Dutta, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Tanvi Azmi, and Konkona Sen Sharma, celebrating the profound support of her friends. She added, “In a world racing towards AI and robots, it’s the irreplaceable compassion of real, passionate humans that is saving me. It is their empathy, their messages, their presence – their humanity – that is bringing life back. Cheers to female friendships, the sisterhood that showed up for me with fierce love, deep empathy, and unstoppable strength. You know who you are – and I am endlessly grateful."

Fans and Celebrities Show Support

The post quickly drew reactions from fans and peers alike. Dia Mirza commented, “We love you Tan Tan. You are our very own warrior princess." Konkona Sen Sharma wrote, “You are just incredible and inspiring!! Love you." Abhay Deol and Sunita Rajwar also extended messages of encouragement and love, highlighting the widespread admiration for Tannishtha’s resilience and courage.

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tannishtha Chatterjee Bollywood Actress Cancer Story Tannishtha Chatterjee Family
