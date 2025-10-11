Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTaimur Doesn’t Enjoy Acting, Says Kareena Kapoor: ‘He Asks If I’m Friends With Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma’

Taimur Doesn’t Enjoy Acting, Says Kareena Kapoor: ‘He Asks If I’m Friends With Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma’

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that her elder son, Taimur, shows no interest in acting, preferring sports and athletes.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have carved a distinct place for themselves in Indian cinema despite their illustrious film legacies. Now, Saif’s older children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have also stepped into the world of films. But what about their son Taimur Ali Khan?

In a recent conversation with Soha Ali Khan on a podcast, Kareena opened up about whether her elder son, too, harbours dreams of becoming an actor.

Taimur Isn’t Interested in Acting

Kareena revealed that Taimur, lovingly called Tim, is still discovering his interests but has shown little inclination toward acting.

She shared,“Tim has no interest in drama or acting. Every time he had to choose an extra-curricular activity at school, I would read out the list and ask him, ‘Do you want to do drama this year?’ He’d say, ‘No.’ I’d ask, ‘Why not? Just try acting?’ And he’d go, ‘No, I don’t enjoy it.’ So I didn’t push it.”

The actress mentioned that she encourages him to explore what he truly enjoys instead of steering him toward her own profession.

Taimur’s Love for Sports 

While Taimur may not be drawn to acting, Kareena shared that he’s highly fascinated by athletes and sports.

She revealed with a laugh,“He once told me he wanted to join a cookery class because his father enjoys cooking. He’s never really met other actors. He keeps asking, ‘Are you friends with Rohit Sharma? With Virat Kohli? Can you message him and ask for his bat? Do you have Lionel Messi’s contact?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I don’t have these contacts.’ He has no clue about actors. He’ll ask, ‘Can I ask this question to Virat?’ and I’m like, ‘No, I don’t know him, you can’t just message him!’”

It seems that for Taimur, the world of sports — and sportspersons — is far more exciting than the glamour of Bollywood.

A Family Grounded in Love and Balance

Kareena and Saif, who tied the knot in 2012 after a brief courtship, welcomed Taimur in December 2016 and their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan in February 2021. The couple is often seen cheering for their children at school events and encouraging them to pursue their own passions.

Despite both being superstars, Kareena and Saif have kept their family grounded, maintaining a balance between fame and privacy. Earlier this year, they even requested paparazzi to refrain from photographing their children after an intruder incident at their home.

 

 

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
