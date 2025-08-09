Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Pens Emotional Note Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Pens Emotional Note Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

Shweta Singh Kirti remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with an emotional Rakhi tribute, saying she still feels his presence every day.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 09:33 AM (IST)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared a deeply emotional note for her late brother. The Bollywood actor, known for his memorable performances in films, passed away over five years ago, but his memory continues to live on in the hearts of his loved ones.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Missing Brother Ahead of Rakhi

Shweta posted a touching video montage on Instagram, capturing cherished family moments with the actor. Alongside the video, she poured her heart out in a moving note about how she still feels his presence. “Sometimes it feels like you never really left. That you’re still here, just beyond the veil, watching silently. And then, in the next breath, the ache hits. Will I truly never see you again? Will your laughter remain only an echo? Your voice, a fading memory I cannot grasp?” she wrote.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty’s Friend Recalls The Emotional Toll After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: ‘Rhea Became The Scapegoat’

Opening up about her grief, Shweta revealed how she copes with the loss. “The pain of losing you is so intimate, so raw, that words shrink in its presence. It lives quietly inside me, too sacred to be spoken aloud, too vast to be contained. And with each passing day, it deepens, not with bitterness, but with clarity, revealing how fleeting this material world is, how fragile our attachments, and how only the Divine offers refuge.”

Despite the heartbreak, Shweta expressed her faith in reuniting with Sushant someday. “On the other side, beyond stories, beyond time, where souls recognize each other not through names, but through the silent language of love,” she wrote, adding, “Until then, I remain here, still tying a Rakhi on your wrist in my heart, still praying that wherever you are, you are wrapped in joy, in peace, in light.”

Sushant Singh Rajput Death

Sushant Singh Rajput tragically passed away on 14 June 2020 at the age of 34. He was found dead at his Mumbai residence, and official reports stated the cause as asphyxia due to hanging.

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
India
'Sign Declaration Or Apologise': EC To Rahul Over 'Vote Theft' Claim, Slams Charges As 'Baseless, Absurd'
'Sign Declaration Or Apologise': EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Theft' Charge
India
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Putin, Reaffirms Commitment To Deepen India-Russia Ties Amid Tariff Row With Trump
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Putin Amid Tariff Row With Trump, Invites Him To India
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget