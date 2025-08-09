Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Pens Emotional Note Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared a deeply emotional note for her late brother. The Bollywood actor, known for his memorable performances in films, passed away over five years ago, but his memory continues to live on in the hearts of his loved ones.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Missing Brother Ahead of Rakhi

Shweta posted a touching video montage on Instagram, capturing cherished family moments with the actor. Alongside the video, she poured her heart out in a moving note about how she still feels his presence. “Sometimes it feels like you never really left. That you’re still here, just beyond the veil, watching silently. And then, in the next breath, the ache hits. Will I truly never see you again? Will your laughter remain only an echo? Your voice, a fading memory I cannot grasp?” she wrote.

Opening up about her grief, Shweta revealed how she copes with the loss. “The pain of losing you is so intimate, so raw, that words shrink in its presence. It lives quietly inside me, too sacred to be spoken aloud, too vast to be contained. And with each passing day, it deepens, not with bitterness, but with clarity, revealing how fleeting this material world is, how fragile our attachments, and how only the Divine offers refuge.”

Despite the heartbreak, Shweta expressed her faith in reuniting with Sushant someday. “On the other side, beyond stories, beyond time, where souls recognize each other not through names, but through the silent language of love,” she wrote, adding, “Until then, I remain here, still tying a Rakhi on your wrist in my heart, still praying that wherever you are, you are wrapped in joy, in peace, in light.”

Sushant Singh Rajput Death

Sushant Singh Rajput tragically passed away on 14 June 2020 at the age of 34. He was found dead at his Mumbai residence, and official reports stated the cause as asphyxia due to hanging.