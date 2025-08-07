Sunshine & Stillness: Alia Bhatt Shares What Makes Her Mornings Perfect

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSunshine & Stillness: Alia Bhatt Shares What Makes Her Mornings Perfect

Alia Bhatt shared her "perfect morning" in London on Instagram, featuring coffee and sunshine. She also posted a reel with Ranbir Kapoor.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 03:14 PM (IST)

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, on Thursday, took to social media to give a glimpse into what her perfect morning looks like.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the ‘Raazi’ actress shared a selfie from her vacation in London, giving a peek into how she starts her day on a calm and refreshing note. In the photo, Alia is seen sitting on a chair, enjoying her coffee on a bright and sunny day. She simply captioned the post with the words “perfect mornings,” accompanied by a coffee and sun sticker. Alia also tagged the hotel where she was staying in London. To set the mood, she added Kali Uchis’s soothing track “All I Can Say” as the background music for her story.

During her trip, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress also shared a heartwarming reel featuring a sweet moment with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The video shows her blushing as Ranbir helps her twirl at different spots around London. Alia is seen sporting a range of looks — from a cosy sweater and a classic white T-shirt to a tube top, and even donning Ranbir’s cap from his clothing brand.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala’s directorial “Jigra,” where she not only played the lead role but also served as producer. The film followed the emotional journey of a young woman determined to rescue her brother from a foreign prison after he is wrongfully accused of a crime.

Up next, Alia will be seen in “Alpha” alongside Sharvari. The two actresses will take on action-packed roles as elite super agents in this high-octane spy thriller. Directed by Shiv Rawail, “Alpha” is set to hit theatres during the big Christmas holiday weekend in 2025.

The film marks the seventh installment in Yash Raj Films' growing spy universe, which began with the “Tiger” series starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
