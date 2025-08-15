Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunny Deol Returns In Border 2 With Diljit, Varun & Ahan—Here's When It Hits Theatres

‘Border 2’, starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan, will hit theatres on Jan 22, 2026, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 09:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Marking the 79th Independence Day celebrations, the team behind Border 2 unveiled the film’s first official poster and locked in a release date — January 22, 2026. The announcement, made on Friday, comes as a patriotic tribute to India’s armed forces, timed to align with the sentiment of the occasion.

Border 2 Poster and Release Date Unveiled

The highly anticipated war drama brings together an ensemble cast featuring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, along with Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

The poster, shared on Instagram, captures Sunny Deol in full military attire, gripping a bazooka with unyielding determination. The caption read: “Hindustan ke liye ladenge... phir ek baar! #Border2 hits theatres on Jan 22, 2026 #HappyIndependenceDay!” The visual reinforces Sunny’s iconic patriotic persona, reminiscent of his role in the original Border (1997).

ALSO READ: Medha Rana Joins Border 2 Opposite Varun Dhawan; Here’s All You Need To Know About Her

Director Anurag Singh highlighted the emotional timing of the reveal, saying: “Announcing the date on Independence Day is symbolic. This day reminds us of the sacrifices made by our soldiers for India’s freedom and so does our film. It’s an honour and a privilege to honour their undying spirit through this story.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar echoed the sentiment: “Border is more than a film — it’s an emotion for every Indian. With Border 2, we aim to carry forward that legacy and bring it to a new generation.”

All About Border 2

The producers are eyeing the extended Republic Day weekend for the film’s release to maximise audience turnout. “With the new release date, we are happy to bring the film to cinemas sooner, allowing audiences to enjoy a longer Republic Day weekend,” said producer Nidhi Dutta.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Films, Border 2 promises to blend raw emotion, high-octane action, and heartfelt patriotism when it arrives in theatres in January 2026.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
Diljit Dosanjh Sunny Deol Border 2
