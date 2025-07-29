Medha Rana Joins Border 2 Opposite Varun Dhawan; Here’s All You Need To Know About Her

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMedha Rana Joins Border 2 Opposite Varun Dhawan; Here’s All You Need To Know About Her

Medha Rana will star opposite Varun Dhawan in "Border 2," the sequel to the 1997 film. T-Series announced her casting, highlighting her role as the female lead.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 01:43 PM (IST)

Actor Medha Rana has been roped in to star alongside Varun Dhawan in Border 2, the much-awaited sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border.

Medha Rana Joins Border 2

On Monday, production banner T-Series took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing a photo of Medha with the caption:
"Every story finds its people. We're happy to welcome #MedhaRana to the #Border2 family as the female lead opposite #VarunDhawan. Get ready for a monumental saga of courage and patriotism, as Border 2 arrives in cinemas on January 23, 2026."

Re-sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Medha expressed her excitement, writing: “Immense gratitude.”

Who Is Medha Rana?

According to IMDb, Medha Rana was born on December 25, 1999, while her co-star Varun Dhawan was born on April 24, 1987, making for an age difference of over 12 years.

As per Rediff, Medha comes from an Army background. She began modelling at the age of 16 in Bengaluru, where her father was posted at the time, before eventually moving to Mumbai to pursue a career in entertainment.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Medha’s Acting Journey

Medha made her acting debut with the web series London Files (2022), which starred Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli, where she played the role of Maya Roy.

She gained further recognition for her role opposite Babil Khan in Friday Night Plan (2023), a coming-of-age comedy-drama directed by Vatsal Neelakantan and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment.

In addition, Medha appeared in Prime Video’s true-crime documentary series Dancing on the Grave, portraying a real-life character. She has also featured in popular music videos, including Armaan Malik's Barsaat, Anuv Jain's Gul, and Aastha Gill's Dil Kissko Du.

About Border 2

The sequel to the iconic Border will feature Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Pandey, and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Set to release on January 23, 2026, the film will revisit a key chapter of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The original Border was a massive box-office success and remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved war dramas.

 

 

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Varun Dhawan Border 2 Medha Rana
