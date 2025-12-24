The long-running legal dispute over the personal estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has reached a crucial juncture. On Wednesday, December 24, the Delhi High Court concluded hearings in the civil suit concerning his properties and reserved its order on an interim injunction plea filed by his children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur, from his marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor.

Delhi High Court wraps up hearings, order reserved

Although oral arguments had been completed earlier, Justice Jyoti Singh confirmed that all remaining written submissions from both sides have now been formally taken on record. As reported by news agency ANI, the court has clarified that no additional filings will be accepted before the order on the interim plea is delivered.

Children challenge Will, seek share in estate

Following Sunjay Kapur’s sudden death in June this year, Samaira and Kiaan approached the court seeking their share in what is estimated to be a Rs 30,000 crore estate. In their plea, they questioned the authenticity of a Will allegedly executed by their father, claiming it may be “forged and fabricated.” They further alleged that the signature on the disputed document was forged.

The siblings also made strong allegations against Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay’s wife at the time of his death, describing her as an “acute gambler.” Accusing her of being “greedy,” they went on to compare her to “Cinderella’s stepmother.”

Sunjay Kapur’s mother also disputes the Will

Adding to the complexity of the case, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, has also challenged the Will, which names Priya as the sole beneficiary of his personal fortune. She has maintained that she was never informed about the existence of such a document during her son’s lifetime and pointed out that the Will does not even acknowledge her.

Allegations of asset concealment countered

There were further claims that Priya had shifted Sunjay’s assets overseas or concealed parts of his estate. Addressing these accusations, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya Sachdev Kapur, categorically denied the charges. He told the court that a complete list of assets, backed by relevant documents, had already been submitted.

Nayar also rejected assertions that Sunjay Kapur earned an annual income of Rs 60 crore, calling the figure inaccurate. Responding to a specific allegation regarding an expensive Rolex watch supposedly owned by Sunjay, he said the image cited was taken from a fake social media account and reiterated that all assets known to Priya had been fully disclosed before the court.

Emails, corporate actions and disputed claims

Priya’s counsel further argued that post-demise corporate actions were undertaken based on an email sent from Rani Kapur’s account shortly after Sunjay’s death. Rani later denied authoring the email. Nayar also dismissed suggestions that the disputed Will was drafted on the lines of Priya’s own will, stating that its structure matched a Will executed by Rani in 2024, which is already part of the court record.

Inheritance battle hinges on interim injunction plea

On the other side, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur, argued that the Will contained several inconsistencies and suspicious elements. He pressed for an interim injunction to restrain Priya from dealing with the estate.

Rani Kapur’s counsel echoed similar concerns, asserting that it was implausible for Sunjay Kapur to leave his entire personal estate exclusively to Priya, given his close ties with his children, mother and extended family.