HomeEntertainmentSuniel Shetty Moves Bombay High Court To Protect His Photos from Unauthorised Use

Suniel Shetty Moves Bombay High Court To Protect His Photos from Unauthorised Use

Actor Suniel Shetty approaches Bombay High Court after several websites and social media pages allegedly used his images without permission, seeking immediate removal and future restraint.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has approached the Bombay High Court to safeguard his personality rights, citing unauthorized use of his photographs by multiple social media accounts and websites to promote their businesses.

In an interim application, Shetty requested the court to direct these platforms to immediately take down his images and prevent any further misuse.

On Friday, a bench led by Justice Arif Doctor heard Shetty’s counsel, Birendra Saraf, and reserved its order on the matter.

Saraf highlighted that some websites were even featuring manipulated images of Shetty with his grandchild. The plea also alleged that his photos were being used commercially without his consent.

“The website of a real estate agency and a gambling site have displayed the actor's photo even though he is not associated with them,” Saraf submitted in court.

The actor’s plea stressed that he holds rights over his personality and images, and any unauthorized use not only violates these rights but also risks harming his reputation.

Evaraah is the daughter of Suniel's daughter, Athiya Shetty, and her husband-cricketer KL Rahul.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
Suniel Shetty
