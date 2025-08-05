Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Suneel Darshan Says Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Was Inspired By Akshay Kumar Starrer Jaanwar

Suneel Darshan Says Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Was Inspired By Akshay Kumar Starrer Jaanwar

Suneel Darshan claims Animal borrows heavily from his 1999 film Jaanwar, but praises Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s unique treatment of the story.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 02:50 PM (IST)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster Animal stirred both applause and debate upon its release. While the film was lauded for its stylised violence and Ranbir Kapoor’s intense performance, it also sparked comparisons to Akshay Kumar’s 1999 film Jaanwar. 

Suneel Darshan Breaks Silence on Similarities

Now, Jaanwar’s director, Suneel Darshan, has weighed in on the controversy and claimed that Animal appears to draw heavily from his film.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Darshan remarked that many of his films have already been imitated by others. When asked about remaking any of his previous works, he candidly said, "Main kaise banaun? Meri filmon ki nakal itne log kar chuke hain. Ek film hai Jaanwar. Jaanwar ka English kya hota hai? Uski kahaani kaunsi hai? Aapne Animal dekhi hai na? Aapko pata hai na kaunsi kahaani hai? Lekin main claim nahi karta, kyunki us director ki treatment bahut anokhi thi, aur bahut achhe tareeke se usne us film ko treat kiya. But if the producer had acknowledged the truth, it would have been much better."

Despite the resemblance, Darshan chose not to make formal allegations, acknowledging Vanga’s distinctive narrative style.

The director went on to reflect on how his past work continues to impact Bollywood storytelling. "I thought it was better to stay silent, because somehow, there have been other films like this too, and they’ve been massive hits. I feel like I’m inspiring people. My cinema is continuing to inspire them, and those films are becoming huge blockbusters."

He also noted another major Bollywood star had appeared in a movie strikingly similar to one of his, stating that even the credited writer was a well-known industry figure.

Comparing Jaanwar and Animal

Jaanwar, starring Akshay Kumar, follows Babu, a gangster who adopts a child and attempts to reform his life, only to be haunted by his criminal past. The film's emotional core lies in the transformation of a hardened man into a devoted father.

In contrast, Animal focuses on Arjun, played by Ranbir Kapoor, a troubled son of a wealthy industrialist whose fractured relationship with his father spirals into a tale of vengeance. While the films differ structurally, many viewers have pointed out similarities in theme—particularly the emotional weight of redemption and the father-son dynamic.

Both films found commercial success. Jaanwar was one of the top earners of 1999, and Animal, despite polarising opinions, grossed ₹915 crore globally.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
