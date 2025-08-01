Ranbir Kapoor Walked Away From Kishore Kumar Biopic, Here’s Why

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentRanbir Kapoor Walked Away From Kishore Kumar Biopic, Here’s Why

Ranbir Kapoor chooses Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana over Anurag Basu’s Kishore Kumar biopic due to scheduling conflicts. Director shares details of the actor’s tough decision.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 11:12 PM (IST)

Ranbir Kapoor, who has long been attached to the biopic of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, has reportedly stepped away from the project. According to director Anurag Basu, the actor made the difficult decision to prioritise Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious two-part mythological film 'Ramayana', in which he plays Lord Ram.

In a recent interaction with BBC News, Basu revealed how scheduling conflicts forced Ranbir to choose between the two. “Ranbir had a tough choice in life – Kishore Kumar or Ramayana. It was very difficult for him. In the end, he chose Ramayana, and I think it was the right decision,” Basu said.

A decade-long wait for the Kishore Kumar biopic

The Kishore Kumar biopic has been in the works for over ten years, with Basu deeply invested in the story. Ranbir, who previously collaborated with Basu on 'Barfi' (2012) and 'Jagga Jasoos' (2017), was considered the perfect fit to play the musical icon. However, the overlap with Ramayana filming led to a tough call.

“We keep trying to work together, but it’s just not happening,” Basu added, highlighting the duo’s ongoing desire to collaborate despite timing issues.

Aamir Khan linked to the project, but nothing confirmed

With Ranbir stepping away, speculation is rife that Aamir Khan might take on the role of Kishore Kumar. Addressing the rumours, Basu told Mid-Day, “Until everything is finalised and the contract is signed, I don’t think I should speak on it. This project has seen many ups and downs over the years. So, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that it happens this time and I go on set with the story, which I’ve been trying to tell for the last decade. I won’t jinx it by speaking about it.”

About Ramayana and its release

Tiwari’s 'Ramayana' is one of the most anticipated mythological adaptations in Indian cinema. Apart from Ranbir, the film also features Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Ravi Dubey, and Lara Dutta. The first part is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, with part two scheduled for Diwali 2027.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 11:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Anurag Basu Nitesh Tiwari Kishore Kumar Biopic Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Ramayana Movie Bollywood News 2025
